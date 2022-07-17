🔊 Listen to this

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling from the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday in exchange for defenseman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023.

The Penguins also dealt defenseman John Marino to the New Jersey Devils for defenseman Ty Smith and a third-round pick in 2023.

“First of all, when you’re trading for good players, you’re going to have to give up good players,” Penguins general manager Ron Hextall said. “Mike is a good player. We certainly valued Mike. But we just feel like Jeff at this point is a little a little better fit for us. He can play all situations; he can log big minutes.

“We just feel now, our right side, it’s extremely strong. We’re feeling pretty good about our right side, and when you get an opportunity to add a player of Jeff Petry’s magnitude, we felt like it was a good fit with our group.”

The deal with the Canadiens ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five assists in seven playoff games. He has 49 goals and 89 assists in 417 career NHL games.

Poehling has 13 goals and nine assists in 85 career NHL games. He was drafted 25th overall by Montreal in 2017.

Marino, 25, had one goal and 24 assists in 81 regular-season games for the Penguins last season and one assist in seven Stanley Cup playoff games. He has five seasons remaining on a six-year, $26.4 million contract he signed with Pittsburgh in 2021.

The 22-year-old Smith, selected by New Jersey in the first round (No. 17) of the 2018 NHL draft, has seven goals and 36 assists) in 114 NHL games.

Pittsburgh will go to training camp in September with nine top candidates to fill seven or eight spots on the blue line. Returning defensemen Kris Letang, Brian Dumoulin, Marcus Pettersson, Chad Ruhwedel and Mark Friedman will be joined by newcomers Petry, Smith, free agent signing Jan Rutta and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton alum Pierre-Olivier Joseph.

“We like our nine defensemen, and we’ll kind of wait and see how things play out, if we go to camp with nine,” Hextall said Saturday. “We feel very good about the depth. Obviously, we’ll look at everything that comes along as we go, and if we can strengthen one area, we’ll certainly look at it.”

WBS EFFECT

The organization’s logjam on defense was only slightly alleviated by the two trades. As it is, the newcomer most likely to suit up for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is Smith.

A member of the NHL’s all-rookie team in the shortened 2021 season, Smith’s play fell off in 2021-22, and the sophomore slump is a big reason why the Devils were willing to part with the former first-round pick after just a few seasons.

While Pittsburgh is hoping he can rebound with a new opportunity, he may start next fall in Wilkes-Barre for the simple reason that he is the only one of those blueliners who would not have to pass through waivers to reach the AHL.

A former first-rounder himself, Joseph is being penciled onto Pittsburgh’s opening night roster because Hextall would rather not risk losing him for nothing on waivers.

“We have high hopes for Ty,” Hextall said. “Obviously, there’s a little bit of risk on our part there, but we feel pretty good about it. Our hopes are that Ty is going to come in and build on his first year, learn from his second year and continue to become a better player.

“He’s a young man, he’s 22 years old. He played as a 20-year-old, that’s a hard position to play as a 20-year-old. So we do believe the upside is pretty high.”

Regardless of how that situation works out, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has been adding depth on defense as well since the free agency period opened Wednesday. The Penguins brought back Mitch Reinke and Jon Lizotte on one-year AHL contracts for next season.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton captain Taylor Fedun also signed a new two-year extension back in May.

At forward, Poehling could play for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at some point, though he would need to pass through waivers first. Poehling has suited up for 71 career AHL games with the Laval Rocket, totalling 44 points.

Poehling will likely battling for an NHL spot with players like Drew O’Connor and Radim Zohorna, both of whom split time between Pittsburgh and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last season.