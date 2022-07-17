🔊 Listen to this

Louisville jumped on RailRiders starter Jhony Brito and reliever Michael Gomez early, racking up 16 total hits in an 8-3 win over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday at PNC Field.

The Bats knocked around Brito for four runs on six hits while drawing three walks in the first 2.2 innings. Gomez wasn’t able to stop the bleeding as Louisville added four more runs on four hits and two walks to take a commanding 8-2 lead after five innings.

It looked like both teams were in for a slugfest after the first inning. After Louisville jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead, the RailRiders answered in the home half with a pair of solo home runs by Oswald Peraza and Josh Breaux.

But Louisville would keep the RailRiders off the board for the next five innings. Phillip Evans closed out the scoring with a solo shot of his own in the bottom of the seventh.

The home runs accounted for three of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s five hits. In his first game back with the team after a trade, Tyler Wade finished 1-for-4.

The RailRiders played the game as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Vejigantes as part of Minor League Baseball’s Copa de la Diversion initiative, which aims to connect with Hispanic and Latino communities. The Bats played the game as the Louisville Murcielagos.