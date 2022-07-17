🔊 Listen to this

Caden Hoban and Teddy Taylor led the offense while Bryce Wenzel, Colton Gryboski and Taylor combined on a one-hitter as Mountain Top defeated Back Mountain 15-5 in four innings on Saturday in the Section 5 Little League 9-10-11 baseball tournament.

Hoban finished 3-for-2 with two runs and three RBI while Taylor went 2-for-2 with four RBI and two runs scored.

Wenzel started the game and picked up the win on the mound.

Daniel Boich had the lone hit for Back Mountain.

Mountain Top is now 2-0 in the bracket and needs one more win to claim the section title.

Back Mountain will take on Abington in an elimination game at 6 p.m. Sunday at Mountain Top Little League. Abington defeated Wayne Highlands 17-7 in Saturday’s other game.

The Back Mountain-Abington winner will face Mountain Top at 7:30 p.m. Monday and would need to win there to force a decisive game Tuesday for the championship.

SECTION 5 8-10 SOFTBALL

North Pocono 12, Back Mountain 4

Back Mountain’s run ended in the final game of the Section 5 tournament with a loss to North Pocono at North Pocono Dandy Lion Little League.

It was Back Mountain’s third game against North Pocono in the tournament, having won Friday to force the decisive game Saturday. The District 31 champs went 3-2 in the tournament, defeating Tripp Park twice.