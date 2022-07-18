🔊 Listen to this

HUGHESTOWN – Plains/Wilkes-Barre doubled Danville’s hit production Sunday with the final Region 5 Senior American Legion Baseball Tournament semifinal berth on the line in the final game of group play.

More timely hitting, aggressive base-running and cleaner defensive play, however, allowed Danville to grab the semifinal spot with a 6-2 victory to take second place out of four teams in Group B.

The two teams entered the finale tied in the standings with 1-1 records.

“It was fun and a great experience for the kids,” Plains/Wilkes-Barre manager Rob Sliker said.

The loss ended the team’s Legion season, but Plains/Wilkes-Barre is not done. It will enter the Keystone Games at the end of the month, including picking up three players who are too old for Legion baseball, but were part of the team that reached the Region 5 Legion final last summer.

Plains/Wilkes-Barre starter Josh Bottger worked six innings without allowing an earned run and still had 15 pitches left from his limit of 105 if the team was able to extend the game to the bottom of the seventh. He threw a four-hitter.

“It was one bad inning,” Sliker said. “Unfortunately, it happens.”

Danville scored two runs in each of the first three innings, including without a hit in the third. Plains/Wilkes-Barre committed five errors in those three innings.

Cam Krugal doubled in Bottger, who had singled with a run for Plains/Wilkes-Barre in the top of the first.

Seven runners were left stranded on base before the team scored again in the seventh. Aiden Morgan singled with one out and advanced on a passed ball and two wild pitches.

Morgan and Krugal had two hits each.

Sunbury/Norry defeated Mountain Post, 2-1, in a game between teams that entered the day 0-2 and knew they had no chance to advance.