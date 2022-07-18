🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (44-46) defeated the Louisville Bats 8-6 on Sunday afternoon to clinch a series victory. Ronald Guzmán went 2-for-4 with his fifth home run of the season.

The RailRiders jumped out to an early 5-0 lead in the first. The scoring started after a defensive miscue on the infield allowed Estevan Florial to score from second. Later in the frame, Tyler Wade drove two runs in with a single to right to make it 3-0. Armando Alvarez then capped the inning one batter later with a two-run blast to left for his tenth home run of the season.

Louisville answered with four tallies in the second against RailRiders’ starter Clarke Schmidt. Lorenzo Cedrola, TJ Friedl and Jose Barrero produced the run-scoring hits to pull the Bats within 5-4. Friedl finished the series 10-for-22 with a home run and 7 RBI. Schmidt allowed four runs over 3.2 frames with a season-high eight strikeouts.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the frame. Oswald Peraza brought Florial home with an RBI single to give SWB a 6-4 advantage. Rob Brantly followed that with a double in the third that plated the seventh RailRiders’ run. The teams then traded punches in the fifth with Alejo Lopez driving in one for the Bats and Guzmán answering with a solo big fly to right to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre an 8-5 lead.

Louisville trimmed one run off their deficit in the seventh. Aristides Aquino hit a solo home run off fellow MLB rehabber Ron Marinaccio. Greg Weissert then came in from the RailRiders’ bullpen and logged his first six-out save of the season in the 8-6 final. With the victory, SWB improved to 25-10 over their last 35 games.

Zach Greene (6-0) earned his team-high sixth victory in relief for the RailRiders. Justin Dunn (0-2) suffered the loss for Louisville.

The RailRiders head into the All-Star break with three consecutive series victories. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is back in action on Friday night for a rare three-game series in Lehigh Valley. Listen live at swbrailriders.com.