HUGHESTOWN – Danville lost its pitcher and manager to ejections in the bottom of the sixth inning of a tied game.

Missing those leaders, Danville turned to its leadoff hitter.

Jacob Cambria drove in a run in each of his last four plate appearances, including the game-ending hit in the bottom of the seventh inning, Monday afternoon as Danville stunned unbeaten Wyoming Valley League champion Swoyersville, 10-9, in a Region 5 Senior American Legion Baseball semifinal.

Swoyersville had a four-run lead get away as Danville improvised.

Forced into an unplanned pitching change, Danville got a shutout inning from John Price and player/coach Colin Miller guided the team through the final inning-plus.

Miller called for one bunt and decided against another, letting Cambria bat with runners on first and second and none out.

With the Swoyersville outfield playing deep, Cambria blooped a single down the right-field line and Lane Berkey raced around from second to dive into home just before the throw, ending the game.

“That was incredible,” said Danville manager Jim Burns, who watched the ending from a distant spot in the parking lot at the Pittston Area Primary Center.

The RBI single was the third straight for Cambria, who earlier drove in a run on a groundout.

“I felt like I was swinging the hot bat for the day,” said Cambria, who knew a bunt call was a consideration as he stepped to the plate.

Swoyersville had the bats going early as its offense produced a triple-triple.

Hunter Sgarlat’s three-run triple with two out in the top of the second created a 4-1 lead.

Mason Sgarlat and Nick Bayo each had RBI triples in third inning to make it 6-3.

The lead reached 7-3 before Danville answered with a run in the bottom of the fourth and five more to take the lead in the fifth.

Gatlin Hovenstine had an RBI triple and Gabriel Benjamin a two-run double in the fifth inning.

Swoyersville tied the game with two runs in the top of the sixth on a three-base outfield error and an RBI single by Nate Dudeck.

Danville appeared to get into trouble when pitcher Conner Geise was ejected after the Danville dugout was warned about comments during the bottom of the sixth. Before play could resume, Burns was gone.

Price kept Swoyersville, which averages nearly nine runs per game, scoreless in the seventh after the leadoff hitter reached second base on a walk and stolen base.

The game was delayed 13 minutes before the top and bottom of the seventh for a replacement after the home plate umpire was hit directly on the mask by a foul tip in the top of the inning.

Berkey walked and both runners were safe on a wild throw on a bunt that followed, setting up Cambria’s game-winning hit.

Hunter Sgarlat and Mason Sgarlat each had two hits for Swoyersville. Ryan Stevens scored three times and Garret Vought twice. Dudeck drove in two runs.