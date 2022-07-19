🔊 Listen to this

HUGHESTOWN – Greater Pittston moved within a run of ending its Region 5 Senior American Legion Baseball Tournament semifinal on the 10-run rule.

When Carbondale/Lakeland was able to extend the game one more inning, it also extended the season by at least another day.

The hard rains that stayed away all throughout most of the playoff doubleheader arrived in the top of the sixth inning leading to a suspension of the game until Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. at the Pittston Area Primary Center.

The game will pick up with one out, none on and Lakeland batting with Greater Pittston in front, 11-5, in the top of the sixth inning of the seven-inning game. The winner will play Danville, a 10-9 victor over Swoyersville in the other semifinal, in Tuesday’s 5:30 p.m. championship game.

Greater Pittston scored eight runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a nine-run lead. Lakeland had scored three times in the sixth when the game was stopped and unable to be resumed.

Max Paczewski had a pair of RBI singles, Evan Melberger scored twice and Kyle Skutack had a bases-loaded triple for Pittston Area in the eight-run inning.

After batting around, Pittston Area had a runner thrown out at third base for the final out, a run short of an early ending. It had been 9-for-9 stealing bases to that point.

Melberger walked and singled in the big inning. He had three walks and a hit in the game from his leadoff spot, stealing second base all four times, then scoring each time as well. Melberger scored the first and last of Greater Pittston’s runs in the fifth inning.

Paczewski and pitcher Aiden Mehal each drove in two runs for Greater Pittston. Skutack scored twice.

Mehal took a two-hitter into the sixth inning when three of four Carbondale/Lakeland batters reach as the rain’s intensity picked up.

Greater Pittston reached the semifinal by going 3-0 to win its group in the first three days of the tournament.