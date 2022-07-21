🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — A day earlier, Back Mountain National manager John Oliver said his team is tough to beat with a lead of three, four or five runs.

So how about seven runs. In the first inning. Before the opponent even had its first trip to the plate.

National did just that in Wednesday night’s Section 5 Little League Major Baseball winners bracket finals. The District 31 champ scored seven runs in the first inning and kept on scoring all the way to a 16-0 victory over Old Forge in a game shortened to three innings because of the 15-run rule.

National improved to 9-0 in all-star play with its six win in a game ended early by the mercy rule. The team will be off until 6 p.m. Friday as it awaits the elimination bracket finalist. District 17 champ Old Forge will play District 16 champ Plains at 6 p.m. Thursday in an elimination game.

All Section 5 games are at the Plains Little League field.

Before the hitting details, it needs to be noted that National starter Luca Pietraccini and reliever Cole Langdon combined on a no-hitter. Pietraccini went 2.2 innings, striking out two and walking two. Langdon got a strikeout to end the game.

Now on to the hitting. National had 14 hits in 24 at-bats with three homers and two doubles. The nine hole in the batting order produced two homers and seven RBI.

“Total team effort,” Oliver said. “We hit the ball, period. We came to play tonight. The intensity was up. Total team effort.”

Kolby Shook had a one-out single in the first and scored on Justin Morris’ double. Mitch Onzik and Langdon also had RBI singles and Tyce Mason delivered a three-run homer. Two other runs scored on a throwing error on Pietraccini’s infield hit.

National added five more runs in the second with Trevor Cunningham drawing a bases-loaded walk and pinch hitter Talan Geskey delivering a grand slam an out later.

“Not much coaching going on here,” Oliver said. “Even the guys coming off the bench, they’re fantastic.”

The runs kept on coming in the third. Shook and Jack Oliver singled and Onzik blasted a three-run homer to left field. The final National run crossed the plate on an error.

“There’s nothing you can say about that,” Onzik said of his home run. “I go for contact and if I hit the ball out I hit the ball out.

“That’s really fun to watch (everybody hitting). Everybody’s excited, they’re hyped up because since every is hitting homers. It’s crazy.”

National can clinch a spot in the state playoffs at the Bradford Little League with a win Friday. If National loses, it has another crack at states on Saturday.

SECTION 5

8-10 BASEBALL

Mountain Top 4, Back Mountain National 3

Avery Tetlak had two hits and Ryder Zurawski added a double to help Mountain Top advance to the final round of sectionals, edging Back Mountain National in an elimination game.

Michael Woss got the win on the mound. National was led by Carter Samanas, who finished with two hits.

Mountain Top will need to beat Abington twice to win the tournament, as the teams play at 6 p.m. Thursday at Mountain Top Little League. A Mountain Top win would force a decisive game for the title at 6 p.m. Friday.

Section 5 Major Baseball

Back Mountain National 16, Old Forge 0 (3 inn.)

BMN`AB`R`H`BI

James 2b`3`0`1`0

Shook rf`3`2`2`0

Morris c`3`2`2`1

Oliver 3b`2`2`1`0

Onzik 1b`3`2`2`4

Nocito ss`2`2`1`0

Pietraccini p`2`2`1`0

Cunningham ph`0`1`0`0

Langdon lf`1`1`1`1

Maier ph`2`0`1`0

Mason cf`2`1`1`3

Geskey ph`1`1`1`4

Totals`24`16`14`13

Old Forge`AB`H`R`BI

DiMauro ss`1`0`0`0

Wickizer ph`1`0`0`0

Castaldi 2b`1`0`0`0

Dominick ph`1`0`0`0

Ravaioli c`1`0`0`0

Jeffers cf`0`0`0`0

Zaino 3b`1`0`0`0

Bartnikowski 1b`1`0`0`0

Ranallo lf`1`0`0`0

Adomiak p`1`0`0`0

Revello rf`0`0`0`0

Totals`9`0`0`0

Back Mountain National` ` `754 – 16

Old Forge` ` `000 – 0

2B – Oliver 2. HR – Onzik, Mason, Geskey.

BMN`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Pietraccini W`2.2`0`0`0`2`2

Langdon`0.1`0`0`0`0`1

Old Forge`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Adomiak L`1`7`10`5`2`1

Castaldi`1`4`5`5`1`0

Zaino`0.2`1`1`0`0`0

Jeffers`0.1`1`0`0`0`0