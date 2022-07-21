🔊 Listen to this

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins’ full 2022-23 schedule was released Thursday by the American Hockey League.

J.D. Forrest returns behind the bench for his third season as Penguins head coach after shepherding the team back to the Calder Cup Playoffs in April. Forrest and the Penguins will traverse a 72-game season (36 home/36 road) that features games against all 14 Eastern Conference opponents.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s home opener will also serve as their season opener on Saturday, Oct. 15 by hosting the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Including the home opener, 26 of the Penguins’ 36 home games this season will take place on weekends, with 11 home dates on Friday, 13 on Saturday and two Sunday matinées.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton returns to the eight-team Atlantic Division for 2022-23, along with the Bridgeport Islanders, Charlotte Checkers, Hartford Wolf Pack, Hershey Bears, Lehigh Valley, Providence Bruins and Springfield Thunderbirds. The Penguins will meet division foes 54 times (27 home/27 road), and their remaining 18 games will come against clubs in the North Division (9 home/9 road).

Mohegan Sun Arena will feature a pair of rivalry matchups during the holiday season this year, hosting home games on Black Friday (Nov. 25 vs. Lehigh Valley) as well as the first game back after the Christmas break (Tuesday, Dec. 27 vs. Hershey).

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s busiest month of the 2022-23 season is March, with 13 games on the docket including seven at home. March also features the team’s longest homestand of the season, four games that will take place over 10 days. The team does not have any road trips that span longer than three games, but three-game excursions occur seven times throughout the campaign.

The Penguins will also play three preseason games to prepare for the 2022-23 season. The first exhibition contest will be at home on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against Hershey at 10:30 a.m. The second preseason game is also at home on Friday, Oct. 7 against Lehigh Valley at 7:05 p.m. The Black and Gold conclude their exhibition slate in Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 7:05 p.m.

All 72 of the Penguins’ regular-season games will be broadcast over-the-air or streamed online via radio partner WILK Newsradio. Every regular-season game will also be available via the AHL’s streaming service, AHLTV.