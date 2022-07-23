🔊 Listen to this

Back Mountain National poses with its Section 5 championship banner after defeating Old Forge 8-4 Friday at Plains Little League. National advances to the state tournament at Bradford Little League.

Old Forge’s Chris Schuback gets back to second base before the throw to Back Mountain National shortstop Joey Nocito in the sixth inning Friday.

Back Mountain National second baseman Landon James makes the throw to first base as Old Forge ‘s Noah Wickizer is forced out in the fourth inning Friday.

Back Mountain National celebrates their 8-4 win over Old Forge Friday for the Section 5 Little League Major Baseball championship.

Back Mountain National first baseman Mitch Onzik makes an underhanded throw to second base to force out Old Forge’s Niecko Ravaioli in the second inning Friday.

Back Mountain National center fielder Tyce Mason sets to grab a flyball in the first inning Friday against Old Forge.

PLAINS TWP. — Back Mountain National found itself in an unusual situation Friday evening.

Then just like that, normalcy returned.

National answered Old Forge’s four-run second inning with four runs in the bottom of the frame and went on for an 8-4 victory to win the Section 5 Little League Major Baseball championship.

Next stop for National is the state playoffs at Bradford Little League from July 27-Aug. 2. Its first game will by July 27 at 11 a.m. against the Section 7 champion, which will come from the southeast part of the state.

Coming into Friday, District 31 champion National won nine consecutive games by a combined score of 93-10, including a 16-0 no-hit win over District 17 champion Old Forge in sectionals.

But after Old Forge got two-run doubles from Joey Revello and Angelo DiMauro in the second, National trailed 4-2.

“You want adversity. You want situations that maybe get you a little tense,” National manager John Oliver said. “I think we handled it well tonight.”

Old Forge’s lead didn’t last long. Cole Langdon opened National’s trip to the plate in the second with an infield single. Tyce Mason bounced a single over the third baseman’s head and Landon James bunted his way aboard to load the bases. Kolby Shook drew a walk to force in a run.

An out later, Jack Oliver singled to right to score two runs and give National a 5-4 lead. Mitch Onzik then singled to left to make it 6-4.

Old Forge couldn’t respond against Langdon, National’s starter who shook off the rough second inning and allowed just one hit and three base runners over the next three innings.

“You just got to take a deep breath and keep firing,” Langdon said.

Luca Pietraccini closed out the game by recording three strikeouts, hitting a batter and surrendering a single in one inning on the mound, sending National to the state tournament for the first time since 2018.

National built its lead to 7-4 in the third as Mason doubled down the left-field line, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by James and scored on Shook’s groundout. Oliver’s RBI double, his third hit of the game, in the fifth scored the final run. National finished with 15 hits and batted .547 (29-of-53) in its last two games.

“They hit the ball square,” John Oliver said. “We’re very good at working the counts. All 13 of my guys work the counts very well and keep working until they get a pitch they can drive.”

National started strongly as James walked and Shook singled to begin the first inning. Justin Morris brought them home with a single to center.

Old Forge finished all-star play at 8-2, with the only losses coming to National.

“We’re so happy to get to this level,” Old Forge manager Bill Castaldi said. “We’re from a small town. They’re two Little League teams and we have 24 kids to pick from and they made it to the championship. What else can you ask for.”

DiMauro, Old Forge’s shortstop, continued to make spectacular plays on defense, many rarely seen at the Little League level.

Section 5 Major Baseball

Back Mountain National 8, Old Forge 4

Old Forge`AB`R`H`BI

DiMauro ss`4`0`1`2

Castaldi cf`2`0`0`0

Ravaioli c`3`0`0`0

Jeffers cf`3`0`1`0

Zaino 3b`2`0`0`0

Bartnikowski 2b`3`1`1`0

Ranallo p`1`1`1`0

Ezbiansky ph`1`0`0`0

Dominick ph`1`0`0`0

Adomiak 1b`0`1`0`0

Wickizer ph`0`0`0`0

Schuback ph`0`0`0`0

Revello rf`2`1`1`2

Guido ph`1`0`1`0

Totals`23`4`6`4

BMN`AB`R`H`BI

James 2b`1`2`1`0

Cramton ph`0`1`0`0

Shook rf`4`0`2`2

Morris c`4`0`2`2

Oliver 3b`4`0`3`3

Onzik 1b`4`0`1`1

Nocito ss`4`0`2`0

Maier lf`2`0`0`0

Pietraccini p`1`0`0`0

Landgon p`2`1`2`0

Geskey ph`1`0`0`0

Mason cf`2`2`2`0

Cunningham ph`1`0`0`0

Totals`29`8`15`8

Old Forge` `040`000 — 4

Back Mtn. National` `241`01x — 8

2B —DiMauro, Jeffers, Revello, Oliver, Nocito, Mason.

Old Forge`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Ranello L`3.2`13`7`7`2`2

Bartnikowski`1.1`2`1`1`1`2

BMN`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Langdon W`5`5`4`4`4`3

Pietraccini`1`1`0`0`0`3