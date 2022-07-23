Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic dominate sport for decades; Achievements likely to stand the test of time

Who is the GOAT – the Greatest of All Time? That’s a question sports fans love to debate, whether it’s declaring the glory of the 1927 New York Yankees, the undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins, or the individual career accomplishments of athletes throughout the world of sports.

For some time, men’s tennis fans around the globe have been expressing support for one of the Big Three – Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, and Novak Djokovic – and strong arguments can be advanced for each as the greatest in the sport’s history.

Discussion about the greatest players of all time in any sport centers around winning championships. By this measure, there’s no doubt about the exceptional performance of the Big Three. In the last 18 years, 63 of the 75 men’s singles grand slam tournaments have been won by either Djokovic, Nadal, or Federer. That’s an incredible 84 percent.

But don’t ask Pete Sampras who is the best. Before Roger, Rafa, and Novak, Sampras held the record with 14 career grand slam tournament titles, followed by Roy Emerson with 12, Rod Laver and Bjorn Borg each with 11, Jimmy Connors and Andre Agassi each with eight, and John McEnroe with seven. It appeared the record Sampras set by winning the 2002 U.S. Open would stand for a long time. But that was before Federer came onto the scene, followed by Nadal and then Djokovic.

Sampras told Sports Illustrated last year that there is no single greatest player. Much better to acknowledge the past twenty years or so as a unique time when we have been blessed to have three men’s tennis players rise to heights previously unseen nor imagined.

Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic were tied for the most career grand slam titles at the end of last year with 20. Nadal, with a history of injuries, then dug deep and won this year’s Australian and French Open tournaments to raise his grand slam titles to 22. He suffered an abdominal tear and was forced to default his Wimbledon semifinal match to Nick Kyrgios. Djokovic then defeated Kyrgios for his 21st career grand slam title.

Nadal’s injury and default were bad news heading into the summer hard court season since he was halfway to a calendar grand slam of winning all four major tournaments – the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and the United States Open – in the same year, an amazing achievement completed only one time in 1969 by Laver.

The 36-year-old Nadal hopes to be ready to play in the U.S. Open in New York beginning on August 29, but that depends on how quickly he heals from his latest injury. Djokovic remains doubtful to play in the tournament due to travel restrictions related to not being vaccinated against COVID-19, and Federer, following another knee surgery and turning 41 years old next month, has not played in a tournament since last year’s Wimbledon. At an event honoring a century of Wimbledon champions this month, Federer said he hopes he can return to the grass courts near London for one last tournament next year.

In addition to their success on the courts, Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic are admired for their ability to win with humility, lose with honor (while continually working on improving their game), make the world a better place through their charity work, and set a standard of excellence and class that will be hard, if not impossible, to match.

At age 35, Djokovic is the youngest of the Big Three and the most likely to add to his career grand slam titles. It appears the page is turning on their era, and rather than wasting time and effort arguing about who is the greatest, we should admire the talent, dedication, consistency, mental toughness, physical fitness, athleticism, strategy, and class consistently shown by these magnificent players.

Perhaps that’s the greatest lesson we can teach our young athletes today. Sometimes you win. Sometimes you lose. But you must always maintain respect for your sport, yourself, the fans, and your opponents.

There are some other clear-cut GOATS in sports that are hard to argue. Greatest relief pitcher? Mariano Rivera of the Yankees. He threw one pitch primarily, batters knew it was coming, and yet they rarely beat him. Greatest home run hitter? Babe Ruth. Others have hit more career homers, but when the Babe did it, he was hitting more home runs individually than other entire major league teams could hit. The greatest pitcher in baseball history? They don’t honor the best hurlers annually with the Cy Young Award for nothing. Young won an incredible 511 games in his career. Good luck to any of today’s pitchers coming within 200 wins of that record.

Who is the greatest hitter in baseball history? How about Ted Williams of the Boston Red Sox? The last man to hit .400 in a season, Williams won the Triple Crown in 1942 but did not play in 1943, 1944, and 1945 due to serving in the military during World War II. Williams also sacrificed considerable playing time in 1952 and 1953 when he was called back to serve in Korea.

Greatest women’s tennis player? Serena Williams remains one grand slam tournament championship from tying Margaret Court’s record of 24 major titles but has dominated her sport unlike any other, not even Billie Jean King, Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert, or Steffi Graf. Greatest women’s golfer? Anika Sorenstam.

The greatest thoroughbred horse of all time is Secretariat. Check the record books and watch some videos of this champion in action and you’ll be amazed.

Keep the debates going for fun if you must but remember to be like the Big Three. Enjoy all we have and keep it classy.

David Jolley is a public relations and marketing communications consultant, writer, and the author of “A Good Cup of Coffee…Short-Time Major Leaguers and Their Claims to Fame.”