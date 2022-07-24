🔊 Listen to this

Mountain Top opened the Little League 9-11 state tournament on Saturday with a 6-3 loss to East Side at Athens Little League.

Teddy Taylor led the Mountain Top offense with three hits and a run while Jake McLaughlin finished with two hits and reached base three times.

Matt Rodgers, Ryder Zurawski and Avery brace each had a hit and an RBI.

Kieran Koons started and allowed three earned runs in the loss. McLaughlin, Miles Metz and Taylor combined to allow just two hits the rest of the way in relief without giving up a run.

Mountain Top falls to the elimination bracket and will take on Latrobe at 11 a.m. today to try to extend the season.

SENIOR LEGION

Philipsburg 7, Greater Pittston 1

Local Legion champ Greater Pittston has gone on a big postseason run before. The team is looking for another one to rally in the state tournament.

Region 5 winner Greater Pittston played in the opening game of the state bracket Saturday at Bear Stadium in Boyertown, losing to Region 6 champ Philipsburg.

Greater Pittston (19-5) remains alive in the tournament, needing a win Sunday against Norchester to stay alive. The game is set for 10:15 a.m. in Boyertown. A win would lead to another elimination bracket game at 3:40 p.m. Monday.

Both teams allowed just four hits on the day as Greater Pittston’s Hunter Lawall struck out six. Philipsburg drew seven walks against Lawall (six) and reliever Devin Markert (one).

Philipsburg starter Owen Graham held Greater Pittston to one unearned run on four hits while walking three and striking out six.

Evan Melberger, Markert, Kyle Skutack and Sean Conners all had a hit apiece for Greater Pittston, which fell behind 4-0 after five innings. Melberger scored the lone run in the top of the sixth on a single and a stolen base before coming home on an error.

Philipsburg put the game away in the home half, however, answering with three runs.