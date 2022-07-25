🔊 Listen to this

The Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. reacts after striking out against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning of a game Sunday in Atlanta.

The Los Angeles Angels’ Reid Detmers pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a game Sunday in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — The Los Angeles Angels have been struggling for most of the last two months, and Reid Detmers credits his teammates with staying the course and not getting too frustrated.

“We’ve had a couple of rough patches obviously, but everyone in here treats it like another day,” Detmers said. “There’s nothing crazy about it. We don’t think about it. We go out and play. We don’t think about that stuff.”

Taylor Ward homered in a five-run first, Detmers pitched five scoreless innings and the Angels cooled off the Atlanta Braves with a 9-1 victory Sunday.

Max Stassi went 3 for 4 and drove in three runs, and Ward had three hits for the Angels, who improved to 3-14 this month and snapped a five-game skid. They had dropped 14 of 16 and were a season-worst 16 games under .500.

The defending World Series champion Braves had won 14 of 19 and were 35-11 since June 1, the best record in the majors during that span.

Atlanta, which began the day a half-game behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East, was a season-worst 10 1/2 games out on June 1. The Braves are trying to erase their biggest deficit to win a division title since the division era began in 1969. The 1993 team set the franchise record at 10 games back before winning the NL West.

Braves manager Brian Snitker was still pleased that his team won the three-game series even though starter Ian Anderson struggled badly Sunday.

“Command wasn’t great,” Snitker said. “He started searching. It’s hard. That’s a tough place to be in as a pitcher. You’re trying your damnedest but no matter what you do it doesn’t work.”

Los Angeles entered hitting .185 with only 39 runs in July, both last in the majors, but batted around to take a 5-0 lead in the first. Ward’s 13th homer barely cleared the wall in left-center before Jared Walsh and Luis Rengifo singled, and Stassi and Jo Adell each had an RBI single. Phil Gosselin followed with a walk, Brandon Walsh an RBI infield single and Andrew Velazquez an RBI single.

“Huge. It’s a confidence booster,” Detmers said. “Once we scored those five, we scored runs the whole game. It just kind of loosened everyone up and kept us going.”

The Angels tacked on three more in the fourth to go up 8-0. Shohei Ohtani walked, advanced to third on Ward’s hard single that chased Anderson and scored on Rengifo’s single. Ward scored from first on the same play as right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. made a throwing error to third. Rengifo scored on Stassi’s sacrifice fly.

Detmers (3-3) allowed three hits with two walks and six strikeouts, throwing 52 of 90 pitches for strikes. The lefty improved to 1-0 with a 1.06 ERA in three starts this month.

Detmers retired seven in a row and nine of 10 after striking out Acuña to end the third. His only blemish was a walk to Matt Olson in the first before Dansby Swanson scratched out the first Braves hit with a single leading off the fourth. Detmers got Orlando Arcia to ground out to strand the bases loaded in the inning.

That was the only major threat he faced.

Stassi, a catcher, believes Detmers has rediscovered the formula that helped him throw a no-hitter two months ago. All it took was a trip back to the minor leagues to tweak a few things.

“Awesome. This was his third start since he went down,” Stassi said. “He got back to some stuff he was doing in the past. You’d rather take that than a sweep, right? Happy with the win.”

Anderson (8-6) was 2-0 with a 2.30 ERA in three starts this month but he looked more like the pitcher whose 6.91 ERA in June was the highest in the NL last month. The right-hander gave up seven runs and eight hits in three-plus innings.

“It’s been tough all season honestly,” Anderson said. “Just not performing the way I want to. It’s probably the worst stretch of baseball that I’ve had in my life. It’s been frustrating, but the team is playing good baseball. It’s still fun to be around and be a part of it.”

Acuña’s RBI single in the seventh put Atlanta on the board. Stassi’s RBI triple in the eighth made it 9-1.

Blue Jays 8, Red Sox 4

BOSTON — Raimel Tapia had three hits and drove in four runs, giving him 10 RBIs for the series, and Vladimir Guerrero had four hits as Toronto beat bumbling Boston for a three-game sweep.

Two days after Tapia had an inside-the-park grand slam in a record-setting 28-5 victory, he had a bases-loaded triple to spot Toronto to a 5-0 lead off top Boston prospect Brayan Bello (0-2).

The Blue Jays also took advantage of three errors and a series of other blunders by Boston, which is just a half-game out of last place in the AL East.

On the day David Ortiz was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame about a four-hour drive to the west, the Red Sox lost their fifth straight game.

Tim Mayza (4-0) earned the win as the most effective reliever.

Reds 6, Cardinals 3

CINCINNATI — Joey Votto hit a three-run homer to back Tyler Mahle’s sharp return from injury as Cincinnati beat St. Louis.

The last-place Reds overcame Paul Goldschmidt’s two opposite-field homers to take two of three in the series. They’ve won eight of their last 12 games.

The only hits allowed by Mahle in six innings were Goldschmidt’s two home runs, giving him four in the series and 24 this season. The slugger launched a two-run drive in the fourth and a solo shot in the sixth.

Goldschmidt also homered in the All-Star Game on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium — but he won’t be available for St. Louis’ next game.

Before their finale in Cincinnati, the Cardinals announced that Goldschmidt and star third baseman Nolan Arenado — two of their best players — won’t make the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven’t received the COVID-19 vaccination. Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Mahle (4-7) came off the injured list and allowed three runs with three walks and five strikeouts. He hadn’t pitched since July 2 due to a right shoulder strain.

Hunter Strickland got three popups for his team-high fifth save. Four pitchers combined to limit St. Louis to three hits

Miles Mikolas (7-8) gave up seven hits and six runs over five innings in his first start since July 16.

Twins 9, Tigers 1

DETROIT — Sonny Gray allowed two hits in six innings to lead Minnesota over Detroit.

Gray (5-3) is 2-0 against the Tigers this season, permitting one run and six hits in 13 innings.

Jose Miranda had three hits and scored twice for the Twins, who are 2-0 since the All-Star break.

Rony Garcia (3-3) allowed three runs on three hits and three hit batters in 2 2/3 innings before leaving with shoulder soreness.

Gary Sanchez had a late two-run double for Minnesota.

Marlins 6, Pirates 5, 10 innings

PITTSBURGH — Nick Fortes and Miguel Rojas hit RBI singles in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins topped Pittsburgh.

Fortes led off the 10th with a go-ahead single against closer David Bednar (3-4).

Jeff Brigham gave up a two-out, RBI single to Cal Mitchell in the bottom half before getting his second save in the majors and first since 2019.

Miami ace Sandy Alcantara struck out 10 in six innings, allowing two runs and two hits and leaving with a 1.81 ERA.

The Marlins let a 4-2 lead slip away in the ninth, when Yoshi Tsutsugo hit a two-run single off reliever Anthony Bass (2-3).

White Sox 6, Guardians 3

CHICAGO — Dylan Cease threw six innings in his third straight scoreless start, Leury Garcia and AJ Pollock homered, and Chicago beat Cleveland to salvage a four-game split.

Eloy Jiménez went deep in his second straight game, helping the White Sox end a series that was shaping up as a bad one for them on a stronger note.

The reigning AL Central champions won the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader after blowing a 3-0 lead. They jumped on Shane Bieber (4-6) in this one and finished a stretch of 19 straight games against division opponents at 10-9.

Chicago scored five in the second on Garcia’s two-run homer and Pollock’s three-run drive. Jiménez made it 6-0 when he connected leading off the sixth.

That was plenty for Cease (10-4), who won his third straight start. The right-hander gave up seven hits and struck out four.

Royals 4, Rays 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kris Bubic went seven strong innings, Hunter Dozier and MJ Melendez had late-inning RBIs and Kansas City won a series against Tampa Bay for the first time in five years.

Dozier snapped a 2-all tie with two outs in the seventh when he singled off Brooks Raley (1-1) to score Whit Merrifield. Melendez added an insurance run with a double in the eighth.

The Royals overcame the loss of Bobby Witt Jr. for their first series win against the Rays since 2017. They broke an 11-series losing streak to AL East teams.

Bubic (2-6) tied with a season high by pitching seven innings. He gave up two runs and four hits.

Witt hit an RBI single in the first, but exited before the next half-inning started with right hamstring tightness. He is day to day.