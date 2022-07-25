🔊 Listen to this

NASCAR Cup Series managing director Brad Moran explains during a news conference that the first and second place cars of Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch were disqualified giving Chase Elliott the win of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway on Sunday in Long Pond.

Makayla Kraynak from Shelton, Conn., uses a small fan to keep cool as she waits for drivers introductions for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway on Sunday in Long Pond.

Chase Elliott drives through Turn 1 during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway on Sunday in Long Pond.

The pit crew for Kyle Larson is a blur as they move quickly to service the car during a NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway on Sunday in Long Pond.

The pit crew for Kyle Busch services the car in a stop during a NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway on Sunday in Long Pond.

LONG POND — Chase Elliott and the rest of the drivers in the field were long gone from Pocono Raceway when the news was announced.

The third-place finisher was actually the winner of the M&Ms Fan Appreciation 400.

Apparent race winner Denny Hamlin and second-place finisher Kyle Busch were both disqualified after their cars failed a regular post-race inspection Sunday, leaving No. 3 finisher Elliott as the driver who claimed victory.

“The final results have been changed to show the two DQs,” NASCAR Cup Series director Brad Moran said. “Both vehicles had the same issue. Unfortunately, they were not acceptable to pass inspection.”

Moran said both Hamlin’s FedEx Office Toyota and Busch’s M&Ms Toyota, both part of the Joe Gibbs Race team, had issues with their front fascia that gave the vehicles more lift.

“We were doing our post-race inspection, there were some issues that we determined aeroed the vehicles,” Moran said. “There was no reason the parts were where they shouldn’t have been.”

Moran said the disqualifications are eligible for appeal by both teams, but if the decision stands, it will mark the first time in decades that the winner of a NASCAR race was disqualified following a post-race inspection. NASCAR regularly inspects the top two cars following each race of the season.

“It is partly due to the new car,” Moran said. “But the teams and the owners were well aware this new car was going to be kept within very tight tolerances. The rules have tightened up.

“It’s unfortunate, we just saw a great race.”

That race had fans at a sold-out Pocono International Raceway believing they had witnessed some NASCAR history Sunday.

Hamlin squeezed his nemesis Ross Chastain into the wall and out of the race with 18 laps left to keep the lead, then easily held off teammate Busch to apparently become the winningest NASCAR driver at the track.

“Having the fastest car is maybe 20 percent of it,” Hamlin said during a victory press conference that was held before his disqualification. “This is a prime example of how you need 100 percent.

“It was totally a team win.”

Turns out, nobody on the team won.

Instead, the win went to the season’s driver points leader Elliott, who drove a steady race in his NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet and crossed the finish line third — only to move to first when the two drivers ahead of him were disqualified.

The post-race findings kept Hamlin from walking away as the single winningest NASCAR driver in Pocono history with his seventh career victory and joining Tony Stewart for 15th place on NASCAR’s all-time victory list with 49 career wins.

Instead, Hamlin will remain one slot behind Stewart and tied with Jeff Gordon for the most wins at Pocono with six.

The disqualification also erased any sense of satisfaction Hamlin gained by rubbing out his enemy.

After Chastain wrecked Hamlin twice in the past two months – at Illinois on June 6 and in Atlanta July 11 – Hamlin got his agitator back in a big moment.

Fresh off a restart following Ryan Blaney’s late-race spin out, Hamlin had the lead and outside position on a hard-charging Chastain. When Chastain tried to zip past him up high on Turn 1, Hamlin cut off the lane, made contact and slammed Chastain’s Worldwide Express Chevrolet into wall to end Chastain’s day short of the finish.

“What did you want me to do?” Hamlin asked through an on-track microphone following his win, which mixed some boos with the cheers from the Pocono crowd. “What did you expect me to do?

“I got position on him.”’

Hamlin declined to elaborate on the incident during his media press conference afterward, but Chastain did.

“If I would have raced smarter two months ago, I probably would have plenty of room off Turn 1,” Chastain said. “I knew my actions brought consequences. I knew I wasn’t going to be the aggressor. He’s a hall of fame driver in the sport. Actions speak louder than words.

“Payback.”

Turns out, that measure of revenge proved all-too fleeting for Hamlin.

“We saw the DQ was warranted,” Moran said. “We will look much closer at both vehicles.”