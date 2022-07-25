🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 3-2 to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs Sunday at Coca-Cola Park.

Nick Maton broke up a 2-2 duel with an RBI single off Jimmy Cordero in the bottom of the eighth to clinch the series for Lehigh Valley.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opened the scoring against Lehigh Valley’s James Dykstra three batters into the top of the first. Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza reached on singles to start the inning, and both scored on a double to left by Miguel Andújar.

The IronPigs evened the tally against Jhony Brito in the bottom of the second on a two-run home run to right by Will Toffey.

Brito matched Lehigh Valley’s bullpen over the next four innings. The RailRiders right-hander retired ten straight and 14 out of 15 after the Toffey home run. The IronPigs used five relievers to hold Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in check from the second inning on.

After the RailRiders missed a chance with two on and no one out in the top of the eighth, Cordero walked Scott Kingery to start the home half of the inning. After Kingery stole second, Maton lined a 1-2 offering to right to drive in Kingery for the Lehigh Valley lead.

Brito worked a quality start, going six innings with four strikeouts and no walks. Zach Greene pitched a scoreless seventh before Cordero (0-1) handled the eighth. Mark Appel (6-0) pitched two innings of scoreless relief and was the benefactor of the eighth-inning run. Tyler Cyr allowed a two-out single in the ninth before closing the door for his second save.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had not lost a series since a May 31 through June 5 set against Lehigh Valley and are now 5-1-1 over their last seven series. Two wins this weekend, however, clinched the 2022 IronRail rivalry series between the two clubs with six games left to play.

The RailRiders open a six-game series in Rochester on Tuesday evening before returning to PNC Field for a 12-game stretch against Buffalo and Worcester starting on Aug. 2. Tickets and promotional information are available at www.swbrailriders.com.