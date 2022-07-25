🔊 Listen to this

Mountain Top defeated Latrobe in the the 10-11 Little League baseball tournament on Sunday.

Mountain Top will play Monday at 2 p.m. against either Council Rock Newtown or Keystone.

Caden Hoban led Mountain Top offensively, going 4 for 5 with a run scored and an RBI. Also contributing for Mountain Top were Jake McLaughlin (2 for 3, 2 runs, 1 RBI), Ted Taylor (2 for 5, 1 run), Matt Rodgers ( 2 for 5, 2 RBI), Ryder Zurawski (2 for 4, 2 RBI, 2 runs), Avery Brace (1 for 3, 1 run, 1 RBI), Colton Gryboski (1 for 2, 1 run, 1 RBi) and Miles Metz (2 hits).

Zurawski got the win on the mound.