The Mountain Top 9-11 Little League all-star team finished in the top six in the state, getting knocked from the state tournament by an 11-9 loss to Keystone on Monday.

Matt Rodgers led Mountain Top offensively, going 3 for 4 with 4 RBI. Also contributing were Avery Brace (1 for 2, 1 RBI), Jake Lamoreaux (1 for 2, 1 RBI), Jake McLaughlin (1 for 2, a double, 2 runs, hit by pitch), Cade Hoban (1 for 4, 2 runs), Ryder Zurawski (1 for 3, 2 runs, 1 RBI), Miles Metz (1 for 4) and Teddy Taylor (1 for 4, 1 run, 1 RBI.)