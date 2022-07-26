🔊 Listen to this

PHILADELPHIA — Bryson Stott homered, doubled and drove in five runs to lift the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-4 comeback victory over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.

Alec Bohm doubled and had three hits for the Phillies, who rebounded from a three-game sweep at home against the Chicago Cubs last weekend.

Austin Riley had a pair of doubles and Marcell Ozuna had three hits and an RBI for the Braves, who fell two games behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East.

With the Braves leading by one, A.J. Minter (4-3) got the first two outs in the eighth inning before Bohm and Yairo Muñoz singled to put runners on first and second. Stott then drove a full-count cutter into the seats in right field for his seventh home run, putting the Phillies ahead 6-4.

Andrew Bellatti (2-3) pitched a scoreless eighth for the win, and Seranthony Dominguez worked a perfect ninth for his fifth save.

Atlanta starter Max Fried gave up three runs on nine hits with eight strikeouts and no walks in six innings.

Red Sox 3, Guardians 1

BOSTON — Cleveland pitcher Zach Plesac threw the ball out of Fenway Park as the grounds crew began to bring out the tarp, and Boston ended a five-game losing streak by beating the Guardians.

Alex Verdugo hit a tiebreaking double and Boston’s bullpen worked 3 1/3 scoreless innings. The Red Sox remain a half-game ahead of last-place Baltimore in the AL East.

José Ramírez drove in Cleveland’s run with an infield hit. It was the third straight loss for the Guardians.

Yolmer Sánchez hit an RBI single in the third to put Boston ahead 1-0. Home plate umpire and crew chief Dan Iassogna then called for the grounds crew to roll out the tarp and Plesac, who was walking toward the third-base dugout, fired the ball over the third-base roof and out of the ballpark.

John Schreiber (3-1) earned the win and Boston starter Nick Pivetta gave up seven singles and one run over 5 2/3 innings.

Plesac (2-8) was charged with three runs in five-plus innings, allowing only three hits.

Reds 11, Marlins 2

CINCINNATI — Jonathan India hit his first career grand slam and Brandon Drury connected for a three-run shot, helping Cincinnati pound banged-up Miami.

India and Donovan Solano each had three hits as last-place Cincinnati improved to 9-4 in its last 13 games.

Miami had 15 players on its injured list, hurting its chances for staying in the NL wild-card race. The Marlins dropped to 3-12 against the Reds since 2019.

Cincinnati rookie Nick Lodolo (3-3) struck out a career-high nine over six innings. He allowed two unearned runs and five hits.

Trevor Rogers (4-10) was charged with six runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Orioles 5, Rays 1

BALTIMORE — Ryan Mountcastle hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in a four-run fifth inning that sent Baltimore over Tampa Bay.

Austin Voth and five Baltimore relievers kept Tampa Bay’s offense from delivering the big hit. The Rays left 10 men on base, including six in the first three innings.

Brandon Lowe homered leading off the third for Tampa Bay, but Corey Kluber (6-6) allowed four earned runs in five innings. Nick Vespi (3-0) struck out four in 1 2/3 innings of relief to earn the win.

Voth allowed a run and four hits in three innings.

Cubs 3, Pirates 2

CHICAGO — Nico Hoerner hit a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning, and Chicago extended its win streak to five games by beating Pittsburgh.

Hoerner finished with two hits and two RBIs. Rafael Ortega homered for Chicago, and Adrian Sampson pitched seven innings of two-run ball.

Mychal Givens (6-2) worked the eighth for the win, and Scott Effross got three outs for his first save in three chances.

Josh VanMeter hit a tying RBI double for the Pirates in the fifth. Oneil Cruz singled home a run, and Yerry De Los Santos (0-2) got the loss.

Pittsburgh has dropped two straight and seven of nine overall.

Rockies 2, Brewers 0

MILWAUKEE — Kyle Freeland pitched four-hit ball over seven innings, Daniel Bard worked his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth and Colorado avoided a four-game sweep with a victory over Milwaukee.

Elias Díaz had a homer that helped the Rockies beat the Brewers for the first time in their last nine meetings.

After failing to get a runner beyond first base through the first eight innings, the Brewers loaded the bases in the ninth against Bard.

Christian Yelich hit a leadoff single to start the rally. Willy Adames followed with a potential double-play grounder, but the Rockies failed to retire anyone as second baseman Brendan Rodgers bobbled the ball and threw late to first. Bard got two outs before walking Rowdy Tellez to move the tying run to second and put the potential winning run at first. Rodgers then snared Luis Urías’ sinking liner to help Bard earn his 21st save in 23 opportunities.

Freeland (5-7) struck out seven and allowed one walk. Aaron Ashby (2-8) struck out nine and allowed just five hits, two runs and one walk in seven innings.

Royals 7, Angels 0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Zack Greinke combined with four Kansas City relievers to hold scuffling Los Angeles to five hits and Michael A. Taylor drove in three runs in the win.

Emmanuel Rivera drove in a run during a four-run seventh, and MJ Melendez added a two-run homer in the eighth, helping to position the Royals for another shot at their first four-game win streak this season on Tuesday night.

Greinke scattered three hits over five innings before giving the ball to Amir Garrett (2-1), who worked around a leadoff double in the sixth. Jose Cuas handled the seventh, Scott Barlow the eighth and Josh Staumont finished off the ninth.

The Angels’ Noah Syndergaard (5-8) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts.

Tigers 12, Padres 4

DETROIT — Eric Haase hit a grand slam off Sean Manaea, Jeimer Candelario homered twice and Detroit routed San Diego.

Miguel Cabrera hit his 506th career homer in the sixth inning and moved past Al Simmons for 13th on the career RBI list with 1,840.

Manaea (5-5) was tagged for a career-worst nine runs in 3 1/3 innings, and his replacement, left-hander MacKenzie Gore, was pulled with an apparent arm injury.

San Diego, which got a solo homer from Jurickson Profar, lost its second in a row.

Tigers starter Drew Hutchison couldn’t get out of the fifth. The first six Padres hitters reached base, making it 9-4 with two on and one out when Will Vest(2-2) came out of the bullpen and got out of the jam.