Greater Wyoming Area had a tough start to the Little League State Junior Baseball Tournament on Tuesday, dropping its opening game 20-0 to West Side at DuBois Little League.
GWA falls into the elimination bracket and will next play 4 p.m. Thursday vs. Upper Moreland or DuBois.
Back Mountain National opens State Major Baseball Tournament play at 11 a.m. today vs. Greencastle at Bradford Litlle League.