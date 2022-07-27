🔊 Listen to this

Greater Wyoming Area had a tough start to the Little League State Junior Baseball Tournament on Tuesday, dropping its opening game 20-0 to West Side at DuBois Little League.

GWA falls into the elimination bracket and will next play 4 p.m. Thursday vs. Upper Moreland or DuBois.

Back Mountain National opens State Major Baseball Tournament play at 11 a.m. today vs. Greencastle at Bradford Litlle League.