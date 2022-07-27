🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Rochester Red Wings 12-5 on Tuesday night. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre came within one hit of tying a season-high with 18 total hits in the game.

The RailRiders jumped out in front in the second inning. Ronald Guzmán and Armando Alvarez traded doubles to take a 1-0 lead.

That lead would grow by three in the top of the third. Oswald Peraza hit a high home run that banged off the left field foul flag. It put him in sole possession for the team lead with 13 home runs.

Ben Rortvedt followed suit with a two-run shot of his own. Rortvedt had been 2-for-22 in his rehab stint with Hudson Valley and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre prior to that homer, making it 4-0 RailRiders.

The Red Wings responded with a two-run Joey Meneses homer in the bottom of the third. The RailRiders bounced back with a six-run, six-hit, 11-batter top of the fourth. It matched a season-high for runs scored in an inning, which they’ve done twice against the Syracuse Mets.

Rochester responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth and a lone run in the fifth.

The RailRiders rode José Mujica for three and a third innings, the longest outing for any pitcher in the game. Mujica settled the game down, being charged with one run.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre put up 12 runs on 18 hits in the series opener against the Red Wings. Every RailRider had a hit with seven of the nine starters tallying a run batted in.

Mujica (2-1) earned the win with Rochester starter Franklyn Kilome (1-1) taking his first loss.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre moves back within two games of .500 at 46-48.

The RailRiders send JP Sears (1-1, 1.83) to the mound for game two on Wednesday at 6:05 p.m.