Back Mountain National had been on the other side of these scores plenty of times. All there was to do was try and make a dent in a seven-run deficit.

National did just that, going on a rally that brought the winning run to the plate in the final inning. But a second straight walk-off homer wasn’t in the cards as Holidaysburg held on for a 7-4 win on Friday in the Little League Major Baseball state tournament at Pitt-Bradford.

The loss ended a successful season for Back Mountain National, which scored more than 100 runs over two previous tournaments to win the District 31 and Section 5 championships.

National went 1-2 in the state bracket, falling to Greencastle 3-0 on Wednesday before posting a dramatic 4-3 win in an elimination game against Aston Middletown on Thursday, getting a tiebreaking home run from Talan Geskey in the bottom of the sixth.

The team was looking for some more late magic in the final game on Friday’s schedule after falling behind 7-0 to Holidaysburg, the champion out of District 11 and Section 4.

Chase Link hit a two-run homer in the second that made it 3-0 and Ty McGough delivered the dagger with a three-run triple in the third. Link also finished with three RBI, adding a run-scoring single.

The rally started in the fourth inning as National strung together its first hits of the night to score three runs.

Still down 7-3 in the bottom of the sixth, National hitters still managed to stay patient at the plate to stay alive.

Joey Nocito opened with a leadoff single. After a strikeout, Jack Oliver and Geskey each drew a walk to load the bases.

Luca Pietraccini drove in a run on a fielder’s choice grounder to make it 7-4 and the tying run got on when Tyce Mason also reached to load them up again.

Holidaysburg was able to end the tension there, however, getting a grounder to second to end the game.

The tournament continues Saturday with Greencastle facing Keystone in the winner’s bracket final. Holidaysburg faces Southern Lehigh in the elimination bracket semifinal.