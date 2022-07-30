🔊 Listen to this

Medalists in this year’s Powerlifting competition in the Keystone State Games pose with their medals at Dream Athletics in Kingston.

KINGSTON — Newly into powerlifting but with just one competition under her belt, York County resident Dawn Byrd saw a Facebook post for the Pennsylvania Senior Games.

“They didn’t have powerlifting in the Senior Games, so I signed up for the Keystone Games,” said Byrd, 63, who took home a bronze medal in Saturday’s powerlifting contest in the Keystone State Games.

The competition, held at Dream Athletics on Division Street in Kingston, consisted of a bench press and a deadlift. Byrd put up results of 95 pounds on the bench, and a remarkable 200-pound deadlift.

Not a bad showing for a woman who only picked up the sport less than a year ago.

Byrd said that she was looking for a way to get back in shape, and as a former bodybuilder, she turned to powerlifting to help her recapture some of that fitness, turning it into a fun new competitive drive.

Staying in Danville to care for her ailing father, Byrd made the trip north to Kingston to check out the Keystone Games, and left with a bronze medal in her debut contest — and a new Dream Athletics shirt to represent the gym back home in southern Pennsylvania.

On the heels of her performance on Saturday, Byrd said that she’s got two competitions coming up in the near future — one in West Chester and one in Lancaster, both a bit closer to home for her.

When she arrives to those meets, Byrd will be able to show off her Keystone State Games hardware hanging around her neck, as she looks to add more medals to her trophy case.

“I always knew I was strong,” she said.