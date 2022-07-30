🔊 Listen to this

George Toma has owrked on the field at every Super Bowl.

George Toma, the legendary “Sodfather” or “God of Sod,” will return to the Wyoming Valley on Sunday, Aug. 7, to headline a list of 14 local sports notables set for induction into the Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame, John Louis Popple Chapter.

The annual event is being held at the Best Western Genetti Hotel and Conference Center in Wilkes-Barre, beginning with pictures of the honorees at 2:30 p.m., followed by a cocktail hour and dinner/induction ceremony at 5 p.m.

Tickets are available and can be obtained via the Hall of Fame website. Prices are $50 for adults and $25 for children 12 and under.

Toma, 93, is a world renowned groundskeeper and an Edwardsville native who got his start at the former Artillery Park to help with his family’s finances. His career blossomed into one that has taken him to various venues around the world where he has helped prepare playing fields for the NFL’s Super Bowl, World Series games, the Olympics and the World Cup.

Toma’s fellow inductees include Shelley Black Leap of Coughlin, track and field; Amy Mantush Filanowski, Hazleton Area grad, track and field, basketball; Dr. Pamela Yanora Hughes, Tunkhannock Area volleyball star; Edward Kopec Jr., Wyoming Valley West cross country and coaching; Megan Krebs Kriso, three-sport standout at GAR; Shelley Black Leap, Coughlin track and field great; Linda Messner, Towanda, coaching; Timothy McGinley, wrestling coach and referee; Joshua Richmond, SFC, Sullivan County, marksmanship; Brea Lynn Seabrook, GAR three-sport standout; Chris Shovin, GAR basketball great; Charles ‘Chuck’ Suppon, Dallas, football, and Dr. Gary Verazin, Nanticoke Area basketball great..

In addition the Hall of Fame will honor Dan Mulhern of Wilkes-Barre with its Community Service Award for his work with Challenger Baseball; Robert Baker of the Wyoming County Examiner with the Media Award and Para-Olympian Audrey L. Jumper with the Tracey Tribendis “Profile of Courage” Award.

The following is a brief glimpse at the accomplishments of this year’s inductees. Full biographies will be available on the Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame website.

Dr. Pamela Yanora Hughes excelled in three sports during her career at Tunkhannock Area High School where she earned 12 letters overall.

In basketball, she was named Player of the Year in the Wyoming Valley Conference in 1990 and twice was selected All-Conference. Her school record 1,360 points had stood for 33 years as she sparked the Lady Tigers to a pair of District 2 championships.

She gained state recognition in volleyball with a first-team selection as a senior which followed a second-team honor as a junior in leading Tunkhannock to four straight District 2 titles.

She added a state medal in track and field and two gold medals in District 2 competition.

She matriculated to Juniata College where she earned three letters in volleyball helping the Lady Eagles to three NCAA Final Four appearances. She is a graduate of the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and served her county in the U.S. Army, rising to the rank of major.

Edward Kopec Jr. has had a career some of the best runners in the USA would envy. From high school to college to coaching — he has excelled.

At Wyoming Valley West High School he was a 12-time letterwinner in cross country and track. Along the way he won medals in the District 2 cross country championships as a sophomore, junior and senior and was named the WVC’s Most Outstanding Runner his senior season in 2003.

He matriculated to King’s College where he was three times named to the All-Middle Atlantic Conference cross country team. His accomplishments earned him a spot on the MAC’s All-Century Cross Country team

He returned to his alma mater and served as the Spartans cross country coach for 13 years before taking over as cross country coach at King’s.

Shelley Black Leap is one of the greatest female track and field performers in the history of the Wyoming Valley Conference and PIAA District 2.

At Coughlin High School, she was a three-time state champion in the hurdles, twice winning at 100 meters and once at 300 meters. In addition, she won 12 gold medals in District 2 competition adding wins in the long jump and triple jump to her hurdling prowess. Her high school achievements merited her the Gatorage Pennsylvania Track and Field Player of the Year and the state Track and Field Coaches Association Player of the Year awards.

She represented the USA in the 60-meter hurdles at the Germany-Japan-USA trilateral indoor meet in 2011 and twice participated in the New Balance Nationals, taking fourth in the 60 and 100-meter hurdles.

Two of her D-2 records still stand — 14.11 in the 100 meters and 42.80 in the 300.

She continued her success at Penn State University where she helped the Lady Lions capture three Big 10 championships. She ranks fifth all-time at PSU in the 60-meter hurdles and sixth all-time at 100 meters. In addition she was a four-time Academic All-American and a Big 10 Distinguished Scholar in 2013 and 2014.

Megan Krebs Kriso was a standout three-sport athlete at GAR High School but is best known for her prowess in field hockey.

Her high school accolades with the stick include three first-team All-Conference and two first-team All-State selections. In addition, she won a gold medal at the 2003 National Field Hockey Festival and silver and bronze medals in Keystone Games competition. She was the recipient of the Scholar-Ahtlete Award in 2006.

She accepted an athletic scholarship to Bucknell University and was twice named to the All-Patriot League first team. She also served as the head field hockey coach at Wyoming Area High School in 2011.

Amy Mantush epitomizes the term student athlete. At Hazleton Area High School, she was a standout in track and field and basketball.On the track, she was a two-time team MVP specializing in the high jump and triple jump where she held the school record and won seven gold medals in the District 2 championships. She also twice won medals at the PIAA state championships. On the hardwood, she totaled 781 points while helping the Lady Cougars to a pair of District 2, Class AAAA championships and four Wyoming Valley Conference Division I crowns.

Academically, she was a WVC scholar athlete and was named winner of the Chris Clifford Scholar-Athlete award.

She took her talent to Bucknell University where she was a four-time letterwinner and held school records in the indoor and outdoor high jump. She was a 12-time All-Patriot League selection and was named to the 25th Patriot League anniversary team.

Linda Messner has spent most of her life during two things — teaching and coaching.

As a teacher, she has spent 42 years in the Towanda Area School District instruction health and physical education. As a coach, she has a resume to match any in the state, mentoring student-athletes in volleyball, basketball, swimming, softball and cheerleading.

In 49 years as volleyball coach the Lock Haven University graduate has guided the Black Knights to 21 district titles and 18 Northern Tier League crowns, while securing five Northern Tier League titles in basketball over 31 years.

She also piloted the softball team for five years and the swimming team for three years.

She is also a fine athlete, having won the Towanda Ladies Club Golf championship 11 times.

She has previously been enshrined in the Tioga County and Towanda Area School District All-Sports halls of fame.

Tim McGinley was unable to participate in the sport of wrestling due to a medical condition but that didn’t stop him from making his mark in the sport as a coach and referee.

He began his career as team manager of the Kingston High School team on which his older brother Ned (LCSHOF Class of 2013) was a member. He matriculated to Wilkes College and mentored under legendary coach John Reese as team manager and then was promoted to assistant coach, a position he held for two years.

He was named head coach at Meyers High School in 1971 and compiled a seven-year record of 75-9-1, which included five Wyoming Valley Conference crowns, four District 2, Class AAA titles and was twice named the WVC Coach of the Year.

He coached 19 District 2 Class AAA individual champions and 40 Class 3A regional and nine state qualifiers.

During his college years he qualified as a wrestling official and continues to referee matches. He has refereed 43 District 2 competitions, 18 regional and six PIAA state tournaments. He also has served as rules interpreter and wrestling chairperson for District 2. He also served as athletic director at Meyers for 10 years. He currently serves as a Luzerne County Council member.

Rosalyn Polacek was an 11-time letter winner at Dallas High School and is considered on of the all-time great field hockey goalies in the Wyoming Valley Conference. She was a two-time All-Conference selection and, as a senior, posted a .889 save percentage and was named the team’s Most Valuable Player. She was just as prolific in basketball, helping lead the Lady Mounts to the 2003 District 2 Class AAA championship. She was named league MVP in 2004 while accumulating 1,165 career points.

She matriculated to Rutgers University where she was a three-time letterwinner in field hockey and ranks sixth all-time for career saves with 313 and ninth all-time in goals against average.

Joshua Richmond is a straight shooter. A graduate of Sullivan County High School, he started his marksmanship proficiency at a young age, earning a spot on the USA national shooting team at age 16 and, in 2004, won the Junior World Championship. He won a coveted spot on the U.S. Olympic team participating in the 2016 games in Brazil and the 2012 games in England and was an alternate for the 2008 games in China

He won six gold medals in World Cup competition and winning World Championship, in 2014 and 2016. He also has won numerous national championships in the shotgun.

He was a member of the U.S. Army Shotgun Demonstration Team and has won multiple service awards and commendations and served a tour in Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

Brea Lynn Seabrook is one of the all-time great three-sport athletes in the history GAR High School, excelling in field hockey, soccer and basketball.

In field hockey, she was a consensus all-conference player and was a two-time all-state selection, including being named to the first team as a senior.

She also was a consensus All-Conference selection in soccer, scoring a record 34 goals in one season.

She more than matched those accolades in basketball as a two-time All-Conference performer while being named the WVC’s Most Valuable Player in 2015 and scoring more than 1,000 points.

Brea concentrated on field hockey at St. Francis College and continued to garner hardware. She was named the Atlantic 10 Conference’s Rookie of the Year as a freshman and would be named to the A-10’s All-Conference teams all four years, including first-team honors as a senior. She was a U.S. National Team selection in 2019 and three times was named to the National Field Hockey Coaches’ Association National Academic Squad.

Chris Shovlin is one of the greatest high school basketball players in the history of the Wyoming Valley Conference, PIAA District 2 and Pennsylvania. His resume leaves no room for argument.

His 2,564 points not only is tops in the storied basketball history of GAR HIgh School, but is also second all-time in the WVC. His point totals eclipsed that of former Grenadier greats Ray Zipko and Larry Koretz.

His scholastic resume includes being a four-time WVC first-team selection, a three-time Most Valuable Player and three-time first-team All-State selection. He holds the District 2 title in three-point shots made and steals.

He accepted a athletic scholarship to Monmouth University and later transferred to Wilkes University where he eclipsed 1,000 points. He was named Rookie of the Year in the Middle Atlantic Conference and was a first and second-team Freedom Division selectee.

He also plays semi-pro basketball with the Wyoming Valley Clutch and was an all-star selection in 2019.

Charles “Chuck” Suppon is the author of one of the greatest football resumes at Dallas High School. He was a four-year starter at quarterback and during his career was an All-Conference, All-Region and All-State selection and was named to the Northeast Pennsylvania Super 33 team. He also excelled in basketball with more than 1,000 career points.,

At James Madison University, the honors kept flowing with his selection to the All-Virginia and All-Atlantic 10 second team and, in 2004, helped spearhead the Madisons to the NCAA Division I College Football Subdivision national championship.

Following college he signed to play professionally in the Canadian League and in the Arena 2 league.

George Toma began his groundskeeper’s career at the former Artillery Park, then the home of the Class A baseball Wilkes-Barre Barons, and only a short distance from his home in Edwardsville.

From there, he became world renowned as the best in the business, earning him the moniker ‘God of Sod.’ His career progressed through baseball’s minor leagues before becoming head groundskeeper for the Kansas City Royals, a position he held for 30 years.

He has prepared the playing fields for such events as the Super Bowls, World Series, World Cup soccer and the Olympic Games.

Toma also served as head groundskeeper for the Kansas City Chiefs and it was in that roll that he was called upon to supervise field preparations for the first Super Bowl by then NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle at the Los Angeles Coliseum. He has since help prepare fields for subsequent Super Bowls even after his “official” retirement in 1999. He also oversaw preparations for the World Cup soccer matches in the LA Coliseum, Atlanta Olympic Stadium, Chicago’s Soldier Field and in Pontiac, Michigan.

His turf knowledge has led to numerous awards. In 2001, the Pro Football Hall of Fame honored him with the Ralph Hay Pioneer Award and, in 2012, he was inducted into the Major League Baseball Groundskeepers Hall of Fame as one of its charter members.

At age 93, he continues to consult with field preparations for major sports events.

Dr. Gary Verazin comes from a long list of great basketball players from the greater Nanticoke area and can arguably be considered one of the best point guards in the history of the Wyoming Valley Conference.

A three-year letterwinner, he helped lead Coach Syl Bozinski’s Trojans to historic runs in the PIAA state championship, including two final eight showings (1974 and 1975) and a final four showing in 1976, which ended in a heartbreaking one-point loss to Norristown in the state semifinals. Along the way, he totaled 1,092 points which ranked third all-time at GNA. No assists records were kept when he player but if they had been he surely would have been near the top of the list. He was named first-team All-State as a senior to go along with being named MVP of the Wyoming Valley Conference.

At Elizabethtown College, he lettered all four years and eclipsed the 1,000-point mark and, in 1977, was named the top scholar/athlete at E-town.

He earned his medical degree from Temple University and also served three years in the U.S. Air Force.