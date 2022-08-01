🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (51-48) completed a six-game series sweep over the Rochester Red Wings on Sunday. Behind four homers, the RailRiders won 9-2.

For the second game in a row, Estevan Florial launched a leadoff homer in the first inning to give the RailRiders a 1-0 lead. It’s the fourth time he’s completed the feat this season, all occurring in July on the 2nd, 4th and 30th in addition to Sunday’s leadoff big fly.

Two batters later, Oswaldo Cabrera homered in his third straight game, becoming the first RailRider to do so in 2022. A 418-foot blast made it 2-0 out of the first inning.

SWB would add to their lead thanks to a Chris Owings RBI single in the second. Ronald Guzmán and Tim Locastro each brought home runs in the third for a 5-0 lead. In the fourth inning, Florial swiped second base for his 30th stolen bag of the season. He’s the first RailRider to reach the 30 stolen base mark this season.

Ken Waldichuk was solid through his first three innings, tallying six strikeouts through the first ten batters faced. He ran into some problems in the fourth, exiting with two outs and the bases loaded. Two of those runs would score to make it 5-2.

Guzmán would launch a three-run homer in the fifth inning for SWB. It was Guzmán’s eighth hit of the series. Oswald Peraza hit his14th homer, a solo shot in the ninth inning for a 9-2 lead. The RailRiders finished the series with 13 home runs and 40 in the month of July, easily the most in any month this season. In April and May combined, SWB hit 39 as a team. They also finish the month of July with an 18-6 record, the best record in the month for any full-season Minor League team as they cruised to a 9-2 win.

Ryan Weber (3-2) was given the win for SWB after two shutout innings in relief. Fraklyn Kilome (1-2) was saddled with the loss. The RailRiders swept their second six-game series of the season. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns home on Tuesday to host the Buffalo Bisons at 6:35 PM. Tickets and details for the twelve-game homestand are available at swbrailriders.com.