NEW YORK — Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 43rd home run, Jose Trevino had his first multihomer game and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 7-2 Monday night in a series opener between teams bulking up for the postseason.

Anthony Rizzo started the onslaught with a three-run homer in the first, and New York clinched its 31st consecutive winning record at home (41-13), second only to its big league standard of 47 in row from 1918-64. The Yankees are 70-34, the first team to reach 70 wins this year.

Before the game, the Yankees acquired starter Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trivino from Oakland, three days after Seattle obtained Luis Castillo, perhaps the best available starter on the trade market. Castillo is lined up to start the series finale on Wednesday against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.

“Just a dominant starter, been a dominant starter for quite a while now,” Judge said of Montas. “He’s got some ridiculous stuff and just happy that we don’t have to face that down the road again.”

Rizzo put the Yankees ahead in the first with a three-run homer off Marco Gonzales (6-11). The drive over the Yankees’ bullpen in right was Rizzo’s fourth homer in six games and raised his season total to 26 along with 65 RBIs.

“It’s a really good hitter that’s finding a little groove,” manager Aaron Boone said. “He’s been working hard on kind of finding that sweet spot.”

Red Sox 3, Astros 2

HOUSTON — Jarren Duran homered and drove in a career-high three RBIs, and the Boston Red Sox overcame sloppy fielding early for a win over Houston, as the Astros made a pair of important moves a day before the MLB trade deadline.

Houston led 2-1 after scoring twice, thanks to errors in the third inning.

The Red Sox still trailed by a run when Bobby Dalbec walked to start the fifth. There were two outs in the inning when Duran smacked his second homer of the season into the seats in right field to make it 3-2.

The 25-year-old Duran got the Red Sox on the board in the third inning when he drove in a run with a ground-rule double.

Nathan Eovaldi (5-3) allowed four hits and no earned runs with six strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings to get his first win since June 8.

Royals 2, White Sox 1

CHICAGO — Salvador Perez and Whit Merrifield hit solo home runs, Daniel Lynch took a shutout into the sixth inning in his return from the injured list and the Kansas City Royals edged the Chicago White Sox for their second straight win.

Perez launched a monster blast for the second straight game and his third homer in four contests after missing 31 games with a left thumb injury and surgery. The seven-time All Star has eight RBIs in the span.

Merrifield’s drive into the left-field bullpen off Michael Kopech (4-7) in the sixth might have been his last with Kansas City. A two-time All Star in seven seasons with the Royals, the second baseman has been the subject of trade rumors heading into Tuesday’s deadline.

Tim Anderson and Andrew Vaughn each had two hits off Lynch, but the White Sox slipped back to .500 (51-51). Pinch-hitter Gavin Sheets drove in a run with sac fly in the seventh.

Reds 3, Marlins 1

MIAMI — Rookie Hunter Greene won for the first time in nearly two months, allowing one hit in six scoreless innings to lead the Reds over the reeling Marlins.

Albert Almora Jr. had three hits, including two doubles, in his first game off the injured list. Joey Votto walked twice and singled for the Reds, who won their third in a row as they began a four-city, 10-game trip.

Cincinnati outfielder Tommy Pham was in the original lineup, then removed and traded to Boston for a player to be named or cash.

Miami has lost eight straight home games and 11 of 15 overall.

Greene (4-12) struck out eight and walked none. He had been 0-5 in eight starts since beating Arizona on June 6.

Orioles 7, Rangers 2

ARLINGTON, Texas — Cedric Mullins homered leading off Baltimore’s first game without Trey Mancini, Anthony Santander extended his hitting streak to 12 games with an RBI single and the Orioles matched their 2021 win total with a win over the Rangers.

Hours after the Orioles traded their longest-tenured player and fan favorite, with Mancini going to Houston in a three-team deal, they won their 52nd game to get back over .500 and within 2 1/2 games of the American League’s final wildcard spot. Baltimore was 52-110 last season.

Spenser Watkins (4-1) struck out five without a walk over six innings. The only run allowed by the right-hander was on a solo homer by Corey Seager in the sixth inning.

Twins 5, Tigers 3

MINNEAPOLIS — Gio Urshela hit a game-ending, two-run homer in the 10th inning and Jose Miranda had three RBIs as the Twins came back to beat the Tigers and maintain their one-game lead in the AL Central.

Miranda hit a tying, two-run single in the eighth, long after Tigers starter Tarik Skubal was pulled following five scoreless innings with left arm fatigue.

Akil Baddoo delivered a go-ahead single in the top of the 10th off Griffin Jax (5-2) against the team that drafted him six years ago.

Miranda responded in the bottom of the inning by driving in the automatic runner with a single, and then Urshela finished it with his high drive onto the grass berm beyond center field against Alex Lange (4-2). That kept the Twins alone in first place, just ahead of Cleveland after the Guardians beat Arizona in 11 innings.

Guardians 6m Diamondbacks 5

CLEVELAND — Amed Rosario homered early and singled in the winning run in the 11th inning for his third hit of the game as the Cleveland Guardians beat the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Rosario hit a line drive past a diving Christian Walker at first base and into right field to score rookie Will Benson from third, setting off a celebration behind the mound.

Rosario, who launched a two-run homer in the first, lined a 1-0 pitch from Mark Melancon (3-10), the Diamondbacks’ 10th pitcher. Will Benson began the inning as the automatic runner at second and moved to third on Austin Hedges’ bunt.

Steven Kwan walked and stole second, but Myles Straw grounded out before Rosario gave Cleveland its fifth walk-off win of the season.