After 11 frustrating innings to open the series against Buffalo, one hit finally broke the dam for the RailRiders.

Chris Owings’ RBI double sparked a four-run surge in the third inning as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre rebounded from a tough Tuesday to beat the Bisons 5-2 on Wednesday at PNC Field.

The RailRiders had gone 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position in Tuesday’s 4-0 loss to Buffalo.

But Owings broke the scoreless drought with a double following a Tyler Wade walk in the third. Oswald Peraza and Josh Breaux each added an RBI single before a sac fly from Ben Rortvedt made it 4-0 after three.

After the Bisons scored in the top of the fourth, Wade answered in the home half with his first home run since rejoining the team last month.

Buffalo pulled within 5-2 in the seventh but got no closer against five RailRiders pitchers, who scattered 11 hits on the night.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Ryan Weber allowed three hits over two scoreless innings. Shane Greene picked up the win in relief and Greg Weissert got the final five outs for his 14th save of the season.

The RailRiders (52-49) have won seven of their last eight as a successful July has allowed them to climb back into a competitive race in the IL East.