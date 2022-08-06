🔊 Listen to this

One of the most eventful nights of Jhony Brito’s tenure with the RailRiders was also a successful one.

The 24-year-old right-hander set Triple-A career-highs in both strikeouts (seven) and walks (four) while teaming with Jose Mujica and Zach Greene on a three-hit shutout, a 5-0 victory over Buffalo on Friday at PNC Field.

Brito gave up two hits in 5.1 innings and lowered his ERA to 2.79 in picking up his sixth win of the season. Mujica gave up one hit and one walk in 2.1 innings of relief, and Greene got the final four outs to polish things off.

The pitching trio got all the support it would need in the first inning thanks to Oswald Peraza’s two-run homer, his team-leading 15th of the season.

That was one of just five hits on the night for the RailRiders (53-50), but they got some help from the Bisons in the fourth inning as a wild pitch and an error brought home two more runs for a 4-0 lead.

Oswaldo Cabrera drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth to make it 5-0.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Buffalo have split the first four games of the series, which continues at 6:05 p.m. Saturday in Moosic.

50-game ban for Dietrich

RailRiders veteran infielder Derek Dietrich has been suspended 50 games by Major League Baseball for testing positive for a banned substance.

In a release announcing suspensions for five minor leaguers, MLB announced that Dietrich was “positive for 1,4-dimethylpentylamine (DMPA), a stimulant.”

Dietrich, 33, will not be paid during his suspension, which will run through the rest of the Triple-A regular season.

In 41 games this season for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Dietrich was hitting .244 with two home runs and 20 RBI.

Dietrich was not on the New York Yankees’ 40-man roster. He last played in the majors with Texas in 2020.