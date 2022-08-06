Celtics great won 11 championships and spoke out for social justice, respect, and dignity

🔊 Listen to this

The recent passing of basketball great Bill Russell was much more than the loss of a basketball legend. Given Russell’s monumental contributions to the NBA and its fans as a player and coach, his legacy is secure. It’s his role as a social activist, often considered controversial, that sets him apart well beyond sports.

Basketball Hall of Famer and popular analyst Charles Barkley released a statement that says it well: “Bill Russell’s passing is not just an NBA loss. It is a world loss. When your actions match your words on important issues, you are a great man. Not just a great basketball player. The word ‘Hero’ is tossed around a lot. But today it is perfect.”

Hall of Fame champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar released a message that stated, “Bill Russell was the quintessential big man – not because of his height but because of the size of his heart. In basketball, he showed us how to play with grace and passion. In life, he showed us how to live with compassion and joy.”

Russell didn’t care about his personal statistics. Described as being “limited” offensively, he was a defensive stalwart and typically ruled the boards rebounding and the lane blocking shots. He was more concerned about the Boston Celtics winning as a team than any individual statistic.

And win they did. Russell played 13 years in the NBA with Boston, three seasons as a player-coach, and the Celtics won 11 championships during that time.

During the 1964 NBA finals when the Celtics faced Wilt Chamberlain and the Warriors, Wilt averaged 29.2 points and an incredible 27.6 rebounds per game while Russell averaged only 11.2 points but with an impressive 25.2 rebounds per game.

Wilt won the individual stats battle, but Bill and his Celtics played better team ball and won the championship.

Russell always did what he needed to do to win and make other players better. Former NBA player and coach Don Nelson told NBA.com Turner Sports Interactive there were two types of superstars, one who “makes himself look good at the expense of the other guys on the floor,” and another selfless type who “makes the players around him look better than they are.”

Bill Russell, Nelson insisted, was the latter.

Russell was a two-time NCAA champion leading the University of San Francisco Dons to the title in 1955 and 1956, a five-time NBA Most Valuable Player and 12-time All-Star. He was an Olympian gold medalist in 1956, the first black head coach of any professional sports team in North America and the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011.

He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1975 as a player and again in 2021 as a coach.

That’s an incredible resume of athletic accomplishments, but Russell’s most important contributions may well have been larger than basketball.

Despite how bad he felt after losing in the 1967 NBA finals to a powerful Philadelphia 76ers team led by Chamberlain, he was proud to be congratulated by his grandfather for successfully coaching a team where black and white players coexisted in harmony.

Russell had strong feelings about equality and social justice and was not afraid to voice them. His intense drive to win carried over from basketball to racial and other social issues, and he was often both admired and criticized for the stands he took against inequality, racism, and the Vietnam War.

Along with other players from the Celtics and St. Louis Hawks, he boycotted a 1961 exhibition game to be played in Lexington, Kentucky, when the black players on both teams were refused service at a local restaurant. Through every challenge or important societal issue, he always stood tall.

Fans and sportswriters alike often speculated about how Russell felt about white people and some of his statements during the volatile 1960s fed into the speculation.

Yet he later spoke admirably about whites who positively affected his career and life, including his high school coach, George Powles, who first encouraged him to play basketball; his college coach, Phil Woolpert, who integrated the basketball program at USF; Red Auerbach who coached him and then hired him as the first black NBA coach; and Walter Brown, founder and original owner of the Celtics, who paid him an impressive rookie salary that was close to the amount paid to accomplished and top-earning veteran player Bob Cousy. Russell told Sports Illustrated in 1963 that he “never met a finer person” than Powles.

Russell’s beliefs about people centered around respect and dignity. When he began his coaching tenure in Boston, he said he could treat everyone fairly because the most important thing was not race, but respect for each person’s ability. He insisted that Auerbach hired him because Red believed and respected that Russell could coach, not to make history because of the color of Russell’s skin. Likewise, race would not be a factor in Russell’s coaching.

It was a mutual respect that resulted in Russell and his strongest competitor, Chamberlain, having a long-time friendship that survived the toughest athletic competition, as well as some misunderstandings.

Wilt’s mother would feed Bill a home-cooked meal when the Celtics visited Philadelphia. Then, after the Celtics won, Mrs. Chamberlain remarked she shouldn’t feed him so well the next time he came to town. (Incidentally, Russell played a game against the 76ers at the Kingston Armory in the 1960s and the Celtics dined at Aldino’s Manor in Wilkes-Barre, now the site of Valley Chevrolet.)

And when the media and fans called the mighty Wilt a “loser” because the Celtics were perennial champions, Chamberlain replied if that was the case, he certainly was in good company because Russell beat everyone.

The biggest victory, though, is respecting people for who they are individually and treating them with dignity, rather than any other misguided definition or grouping. Let’s hope that people today and in the future make that their victory, too.

David Jolley is a public relations and marketing communications consultant, writer, and the author of “A Good Cup of Coffee…Short-Time Major Leaguers and Their Claims to Fame.”