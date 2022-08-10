🔊 Listen to this

Firmly in the middle of a six-team race for the IL East title, the RailRiders are looking to break into the top group of contenders.

More outbursts like Tuesday should make it happen.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre shook off a rough start against Worcester and used a big fourth inning to put the Red Sox away for a 10-2 win at PNC Field.

At 55-50, the RailRiders are now at a season-best five games above .500 as they try to hunt down Jacksonville, Lehigh Valley and Durham to win the division.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Buffalo and Worcester entered the week in the next group of teams still in the hunt.

Down 2-0 before even coming to bat against the Sox, the RailRiders snatched the lead in the third inning thanks to home runs by Chris Owings and Tyler Wade.

Up 3-2, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pounded Worcester with a five-run showing in the fourth.

Michael Beltre and Owings got it started with an RBI double apiece.

Estevan Florial brought home another run with a single and Oswaldo Cabrera delivered a blow with his own single that scored two for an 8-2 advantage.

Phillip Evans and Beltre then went back-to-back in the seventh with a pair of solo shots to reach 10 runs on the night.

Matt Krook went six innings for the win and didn’t allow an earned run. He gave up three hits and five walks while striking out six.

Jose Mujica, Braden Bristo and Luke Bard each threw an inning in relief without allowing a hit.

The RailRiders finished with 14 hits, led by a 3-for-4 showing from Owings. Florial, Cabrera, Beltre and Ben Rortvedt all had two hits apiece.