Ronald Guzman couldn’t make a play for the RailRiders in the seventh inning on Wednesday. So he won the game in the eighth.

On the verge of a tough loss to Worcester, Guzman came through with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, hitting a two-run homer to deliver Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 3-2 win at PNC Field.

Trailing early thanks to a two-run shot by Ryan Fitzgerald in the second inning, the RailRiders were down 2-1 for most of the night after an RBI single from Oswaldo Cabrera in the third.

In the seventh, Guzman was hoping to get to third base, tagging up on a fly ball to right field. But he was thrown out on the play, robbing the RailRiders of a tying run when they followed it up with back-to-back singles.S

Still down in the eighth, Guzman stepped in with two outs and a runner on first, hammering the first pitch he saw into the bullpen in left to give the RailRiders the only lead they would need.

Greg Weissert escaped a jam in the ninth, getting the final two outs with the tying run on third, including strikeout of Jeter Downs to end it. Reliever Ron Marinaccio picked up the win after starter Braden Brito allowed just the two runs in five innings of work, striking out three.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (56-50) is a season-best six games above .500.