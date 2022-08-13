🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Vejigantes (57-51) were defeated by the Worcester Wepas 14-4 on Friday evening in the third Copa de la Diversión game at PNC Field this season.

Worcester struck for three runs in the game’s opening frame. Abraham Almonte and Enmanuel Valdez hit back-to-back big flies to give the Wepas an early 3-0 advantage. Almonte has three homers over the last two games. The Vejigantes answered with a run-scoring single from Ben Rortvedt in the home half of the inning to cut the deficit to 3-1.

After the Wepas extended their lead to 4-1 in the second, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre chipped away in the third. Oswaldo Cabrera and Blake Perkins drove in one run each to get the Vejigantes to within one at 4-3. Cabrera finished the night 2-for-5 with a pair driven in.

Worcester responded with three more tallies in the fourth via Valdez’s second long ball of the night to make it 7-3. Valdez went 4-for-6 with two home runs and six RBI. SWB got one back in the bottom of the frame on a Cabrera double to right.

The Wepas then broke the game open with seven combined runs in the sixth through eighth innings in the 14-4 final. The top five hitters in Worcester’s lineup were 14-for-25 at the plate with five home runs and all 14 RBI.

Jake Thompson (1-0) picked up the victory out of Worcester’s bullpen. Sean Boyle (0-1) suffered the loss in his season debut with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The two teams continue their six-game series Saturday evening with first pitch at 6:05 PM. Mitch Spence (0-1, 2.79) takes the mound for the RailRiders. It’s High School Spirit and Cheer Night. Also, the first 2,500 fans will receive a nylon book cover. There will be postgame fireworks as well. Tickets are available at swbrailriders.com.