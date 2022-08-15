🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (58-52) defeated the Worcester Red Sox 6-5 on Sunday afternoon to clinch a series victory. Oswaldo Cabrera finished the game 3-for-4 with two triples and his eighth home run of the season.

For just the second time in this set, the RailRiders took the game’s first lead with three in the opening frame. Cabrera tripled home two to get the scoring started. Ben Rortvedt then brought Cabrera in one batter later with a run-scoring groundout to make it 3-0 early.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre padded the lead in the second via Blake Perkins’ first career Triple-A home run. Perkins was 3-for-13 at the plate with that blast and a walk in his first week of action with SWB. Worcester then cut their four-run deficit in half in the third after a two-RBI single off the bat of Enmanuel Valdez.

The RailRiders got one run back in the bottom of the inning. Cabrera smacked his eighth home run of the year to right as the lead grew to 5-2. Rob Brantly hit an RBI single to right in the fifth to add one more tally to the advantage. Brantly was 5-for-14 at the plate in the series with four runs driven in.

Worcester scored three runs between the seventh and eighth frames to make things interesting. Connor Wong hit his second big fly of the series to make it 6-4 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Pedro Castellanos then contributed a run-scoring double in the eighth to bring the Red Sox within one.

However, Greg Weissert shut the door on a RailRiders victory with a clean ninth in the 6-5 final. Weissert has fired 21 consecutive scoreless innings dating back to June 10.

Matt Krook (8-7) earned his team-leading eighth win of the campaign for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Greg Weissert (16) notched his 16th save. Victor Santos (0-2) dropped the decision for Worcester.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre finished the two-week home stand with a 7-4 record and will now head to the Midwest for a 12-game road trip beginning in St. Paul on Tuesday evening. All the action can be heard on swbrailriders.com.