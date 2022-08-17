🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders completed the biggest comeback in franchise history on Tuesday night, rallying from a 9-0 deficit to beat the St. Paul Saints 10-9 on Tuesday night at CHS Field.

The Saints took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning of the first-ever meeting between the two clubs, scoring on a bases loaded hit batter, a sac fly and a single. St. Paul added six runs, all unearned, on three hits and three errors in the second, keyed by a three-run home run from Chris Williams.

Estevan Florial opened the RailRiders scoring in the fifth with an RBI single, plating Blake Perkins.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored three times in the sixth to cut the deficit to 9-4. Ronald Guzman blasted a two-run shot to right-center and Max McDowell doubled in Tyler Wade. It was Guzman’s ninth home run of the year.

In the seventh, Guzman doubled in Oswald Peraza and scored on a home run to straightaway center from Armando Alvarez; his 11th long ball of the season.

After back-to-back doubles by McDowell and Florial cut the lead to one, St. Paul brought lefty Jovani Moran out of the bullpen to face Peraza. The RailRiders shortstop hit a 1-1 pitch over the bullpens in left for his 17th home run of the season to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 10-9 lead.

The RailRiders bullpen retired 16 straight from the second through the seventh innings to aid the comeback effort.

Jose Mujica, Richard Rodriguez and Luke Bard (1-0) each worked two shutout frames before Greg Weissert pitched a perfect ninth for his 17th save of the year. Moran (1-1) suffered the loss for the Saints.

Peraza paced the RailRiders with three hits, while Florial, Guzman and McDowell had two hits apiece.

The comeback effort surpassed the franchise record of eight runs, set on Aug. 23, 2000, as the then-Red Barons overcame an 8-0 first inning deficit to beat Buffalo 10-9.

The RailRiders and Saints continue this series on Wednesday at 8:07 p.m. Clarke Schmidt takes the ball for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre against St. Paul and Jordan Balazovic.