SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — A Little League World Series player who seriously injured his head when he fell out of his top bunk in dorms at the world series complex has FaceTimed with his coach and continues to improve, the coach said Friday.

Mark Ence, the manager for Snow Canyon, Utah, said he told his 12-year-old player, Easton Oliverson, that he loved him and Easton said he loved the coach back.

“It was great to hear his voice,” Ence said.

Easton has been recovering in the hospital since the accident Monday. His MRI on Wednesday night came back normal, he has begun walking and walked to the bathroom on his own Friday morning, Ence said.

“I’m not familiar with the recovery process of that sort of injury,” Ence said. “But he definitely is improving and the family wanted to let everyone know that they are grateful for the thoughts and prayers and they feel like the prayers are working.”

Ence spoke with reporters hours before Utah, representing the Mountain Region, played its first game of the tournament against Tennessee from the Southeast Region.

With Easton’s condition improving so quickly, his father, Jace was back in the dugout to resume his role as an assistant coach. In addition, Easton’s younger brother Brogan was added to the team’s roster.

“You’re allowed to have 14 on a roster,” Ence said. “We had 13 and we were able to get Easton’s little brother Brogan to come and be with our team, so he arrived yesterday. The family is extremely excited. I think it’s going to be huge for the family in terms of the healing process to have Brogan be there.”

Easton was remembered during warmups. Utah did not send a player out to left field, Easton’s position, and Tennessee took the field in Utah ballcaps.

During pregame introductions, Brogan received rousing applause from a big crowd at Lamade Stadium. When Utah received commemorative medals for participating, Jace received Easton’s medal on his behalf to a standing ovation.

In the bottom of the fifth, Brogan pinch hit to a rousing cheer from the entire stadium that lasted about 30 seconds. Following the 10-year-old’s at bat, he once again received applause from fans as he made his way back to the dugout.

“It gives you a good feeling that people can cheer for an opponent like little Brogan,” Ence said. “Even though you’re playing against them, there’s things bigger than baseball.”

Utah lost 11-2, but even in defeat the coaching staff and parents have worked to keep their players’ attention on upcoming games and enjoying the Little League World Series experience.

“Being kids they bounce back pretty quick. They’ve enjoyed it here and stayed busy,” Ence said. “It’s definitely been more stressful for the parents, but the kids are doing great.”

CURACAO EYES BIG RUN

If there’s a player who best represents just how good Curacao can be at the Little League World Series, it may be Davey-Jay Rijke.

In Curacao’s 2-0 victory Wednesday over a talented team from Nicaragua, Davey-Jay allowed just two hits while striking out 14 over 5 1/3 innings. He came up with a big hit, a triple in the sixth inning, and scored his team’s insurance run.

Not only that, but with Curacao up just 1-0 and Nicaragua with runners in scoring position in the fourth inning, Davey-Jay laid out to grab a bunt that popped up between the mound and the first base line. As he went back to the dugout, his teammates mobbed him, with one tossing a jacket over his shoulders.

“You have to keep the guys smiling, just let them have fun,” Zaino Everett, the team’s manager, said afterward. “There are so many pressures in the game to not be that way.”

Davey-Jay works fast but also stays calm. The batters he faces don’t seem to stay so cool facing his 75 mph fastball, which comes in about as fast as a 98 mph pitch from a major league mound. Also unnerving to hitters is his tempo. As soon as his foot touches the rubber, Davey-Jay’s windup begins.

“I feel good, my arm feels good, my control is perfect.” Davey-Jay said through an interpreter. “That’s the way Shohei Ohtani is looking so I’m trying to be like him.”

What’s interesting about Curacao is performances like Davey-Jay’s, while remarkable, aren’t so rare.

Curacao is located just off the coast of Venezuela and is small in physical size — a third as big as New York City — with a population at just over 150,000 that is comparable to Springfield, Massachusetts.

This year is the country’s 14th visit to South Williamsport, including a 2004 championship with a team that featured future notable big leaguers such as Jonathan Schoop and Jurickson Profar in a win over undefeated California. It also finished as runner-up in 2005 and in 2019, the last time international teams played in the tournament.

An advantage that the island of Curacao has is the condition of its fields — and that means the relatively poor condition. Baseball diamonds lack the smooth playing surface that grass provides for infields, and instead are left with divots and rocks, forcing infielders to handle frequent bad hops from ground balls.

“That’s why our infielders have the smoothest hands,” said Andy Martina, a broadcaster covering the LLWS for fans back in Curacao on Deporte Aktivo. “Look at Didi (Gregorious) and Ozzie (Albies).”

The island boasts Hall of Famer Andruw Jones, along with current major leaguers such as Albies, Gregorious, Kenley Jansen, Profar and more.

“Most of the MLB players give back to the community,” Martina said. “They will talk to the little leaguers and explain how they play the game.”