With a rare chance to gain some ground on division-leading Durham, the RailRiders missed their shot.

An early three-run lead evaporated and a ninth-inning rally fizzled as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre dropped a 5-3 decision at St. Paul on Friday.

With the season approaching the home stretch, the RailRiders remained five games back of Durham in the IL East, with three other teams also in the mix. The Bulls had won six straight and nine of 10 entering Friday night before finally losing.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (59-54) hasn’t been able to get momentum going from Tuesday’s historic win over the Saints, in which they trailed 9-0 before winning 10-9. The RailRiders have been shorthanded since that win, with regular starters Estevan Florial and Oswaldo Cabrera getting called up to New York.

After losing on Wednesday and a rainout on Thursday, the RailRiders started strong Friday with an RBI single by Ryan LaMarre in the second inning. Phillip Evans knocked in another run with a single in the third, but when Armando Alvarez followed with a double that scored a run, Evans was thrown out at the plate to end the threat. The RailRiders’ lead was only 3-0, and they didn’t score again.

St. Paul got one back in the fourth against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Sean Boyle, who struck out five while allowing three hits in five innings.

But the real damage came against reliever Ryan Weber, who gave up a two-run homer to Chris Williams in the sixth, with Jermaine Palacios bringing in the winning run later in the frame with a double.

Down 5-3 after seven, the RailRiders managed to put the tying run on in the top of the ninth before pinch-hitter Rob Brantly grounded out to end the game.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre did manage to get a bat back in the lineup as Josh Breaux returned after a stint on the injured list. Hitting cleanup and serving as designated hitter, he went 0-for-4.

Evans went 3-for-4 with a double on the night while Alvarez finished with two hits.

The teams play a seven-inning doubleheader on Saturday in the Twin Cities with the first game set to begin at 6:07 p.m.