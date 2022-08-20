Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Some of the top stars of harness racing turned out at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono for $2,242,500 in purses on Sun Stakes Saturday.
Five of the Top Ten horses in the most recent polling, including the leading trotter, Bella Bellini, and Hambletonian winner Cool Papa Bell, were at the Plains Township oval.
The field of the $300,000 Earl Beal Jr. Memorial was just a little bit too much for the Hambletonian winner as Cool Papa Bell finished fourth. Brian Sears drove Temporal Hanover to the victory in the Beal, while Pretender finished second and Pour Mea Double finished third.
In the $300,000 Max C. Hempt Memorial, Beach Glass — a 5-2 shot — came in first with Yannick Gingras driving. Bythemissal finished second, while Layton Hanover came in third.
In the $250,000 James M. Lynch Memorial, Todd McCarthy drove 10-1 shot Sweet Kisses to the victory. Sea Silk finished second and Max Contract finished third.