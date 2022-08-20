🔊 Listen to this

Winning jockey Brian Sears holds Temporal Hanover in the winners circle for the Earl Beal Jr. Memorial race on Saturday.

Winning jockey Yannick Gingras reaches over the back of Beach Glass in the winners circle of the Max C. Hempt Memorial race Saturday.

Horses come off the final turn heading for the finish in the Max C. Hempt Memorial race Saturday.

Horses take off at the start of the James M. Lynch Memorial race on Saturday.

Brian Sears drove Joviality S to a win in the Delmonica Hanover race at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono.

The winner of the James M. Lynch Memorial race, Sweet Kisses, with jockey Todd McCarthy, trails Sea Silk with jockey Chris Page and Max Contract with jockey Andy Miller coming off the first turn of the race.

Some of the top stars of harness racing turned out at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono for $2,242,500 in purses on Sun Stakes Saturday.

Five of the Top Ten horses in the most recent polling, including the leading trotter, Bella Bellini, and Hambletonian winner Cool Papa Bell, were at the Plains Township oval.

The field of the $300,000 Earl Beal Jr. Memorial was just a little bit too much for the Hambletonian winner as Cool Papa Bell finished fourth. Brian Sears drove Temporal Hanover to the victory in the Beal, while Pretender finished second and Pour Mea Double finished third.

In the $300,000 Max C. Hempt Memorial, Beach Glass — a 5-2 shot — came in first with Yannick Gingras driving. Bythemissal finished second, while Layton Hanover came in third.

In the $250,000 James M. Lynch Memorial, Todd McCarthy drove 10-1 shot Sweet Kisses to the victory. Sea Silk finished second and Max Contract finished third.