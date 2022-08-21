🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 5-4 in 10 innings to the St. Paul Saints at CHS Field in Sunday afternoon’s series finale. Matt Wallner drove in Elliot Soto for the winning run with one out in the tenth to rally the Saints to a series split with the RailRiders.

Danny Salazar made the start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, his first game action since September 3, 2019. After striking out Michael Hellman to start the bottom of the first, the righthander allowed a solo home run to Chris Williams for a 1-0 Saints lead. It was Williams’s fourth home run of the set.

The RailRiders took the lead in the top of the second off Simeon Woods Richardson, who was making his Triple-A debut. Phillip Evans singled to left and Rob Brantly doubled to right. With one out, Max McDowell lined an 0-2 pitch from Woods Richardson inside the left field foul pole to drive Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead 3-1.

Jermaine Palacios hit a solo home run in the fourth off of Shawn Semple to cut the RailRiders lead down to 3-2.

McDowell drove in his fourth run of the game with a single in the sixth, plating Evans from second to extend the advantage back to two runs at 4-2, but St. Paul tallied a run in the bottom of the sixth to answer when Caleb Hamilton drove in Williams.

In the bottom of the eighth, Michael Helman walked, stole second and took third on a wild pitch. A Richard Rodriguez wild pitch allowed Helman to score the game’s tying run.

After a scoreless ninth, the RailRiders left the potential winning run at third base in the top of the tenth. In the bottom of the inning, Soto, the pace-of-play runner, took third on a wild pitch and scored on a one-out single by Wallner.

Brad Peacock (4-2) notched the win and Michael Gomez (2-5) was tagged with the loss.

Salazar pitched two innings, striking out three and walking none, allowing just two hits. Semple worked the next four innings for the RailRiders in his first appearance for the club since April 14, allowing three hits and two runs with two strikeouts.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues its two-city swing through the Midwest with a six-game series in Omaha starting on Tuesday night. The RailRiders are on the road through August 28 and return to PNC Field for a six-game set against the Syracuse Mets starting on August 30.