EXETER – Michael Lugiano and the Lake-Lehman team as a whole repeated as champions Monday in a rain-altered Tom Tryba Memorial Tournament at Fox Hill Country Club.

Lightning interrupted the tournament once, then stopped it early, with about half of the players one or two holes short of completing their rounds.

The second delay went on for hours as the clock reset to a half-hour every time lightning registered on monitors. Finally, as 5:30 p.m. approached, with players just having arrived at the points on the course where play had been halted, detection of another lightning strike less than 10 miles from the course led to players being called in for good.

Players who had not completed their rounds were given a par for their final hole or a bogey and par if they had two holes left. That option had already been taken by all but four teams, with players exiting the course periodically throughout the delay.

Nearly half the players from Lake-Lehman, Crestwood, Hazleton Area and Dallas wound up having their scorecards completed the same way.

That interpretation left Lake-Lehman with a one-stroke victory over Crestwood by posting a four-player team score of 294.

Lugiano posted all five of his birdies on the back nine to finish at 4-under-par, 67.

“My birdie on 10 got me some momentum, then the one I made on 11 got more even more momentum,” Lugiano said. “Then some putts just started falling on the back that didn’t on the front.”

Lugiano finished three strokes in front of three players, who shared second place.

Teammate Eli Ropietski and Crestwood’s Derek Johnson and Tommy Biscotti all shot 70.

Connor Matteo’s 71 led Hazleton Area to a third-place finish. The Cougars shot 306 as a team.

Pittston Area was fourth with a 327, followed by Wyoming Area at 332 and then a tie between Dallas and Holy Redeemer at 333.

The tournament drew a field of 11 teams, plus entries from four other schools.