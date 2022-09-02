🔊 Listen to this

Every team wanted to start the season last weekend with a victory. Crestwood, though, really needed one all things considered.

The Comets won the District 2 Class 4A championship during the 2020 season which was truncated by the COVID-19 pandemic. They failed to carry the momentum over to last season, finishing 3-8, which included a pair of 38-7 losses to eventual D2-4A champ Valley View.

Faced with the task of opening this season with Valley View, Crestwood did the unexpected — the Comets handled the Cougars 20-7. Now comes another major hurdle as they travel to Dallas, a team with D2-4A title aspirations. Kickoff is 7 p.m. today.

The victory over Valley View, considered a top team in the Lackawanna Conference once again, was impressive. Crestwood held the Cougars to 70 rushing yards on 27 carries. Standout running back Connor Hilling had just 45 on 12 rushes. Valley View finished with 118 yards of total offense.

It was a confidence builder for Crestwood, which has one of the toughest schedules in the Wyoming Valley Conference.

“Without a doubt,” Crestwood coach Ryan Arcangeli said. “It’s the confidence we’ve been looking for. But confidence comes when you have really good senior leadership and are doing the right things Monday through Thursday. It helps build confidence that you had a great plan and you believe in what you want to do Friday.

“But certainly moving forward, we know that we can stand tough against really, really good competition and we’re going to need to have that confidence to play and have success against the schedule we have.”

While Crestwood was defeating Valley View, Dallas was on its way to a victory over Abington Heights, a former Lackawanna Conference power which has fallen on hard times recently. The Mountaineers led 10-0 at halftime, but dominated the second half on the way to a 44-13 victory.

Fans of the running game will get to see two of the best running backs in the WVC. Crestwood’s Noah Schultz and Dallas’ Parker Bolesta each ran for over 1,000 yards in 2021. Schultz got his over the latter part of the season after switching from quarterback. Bolesta reached 1,000 in the postseason, although there is little doubt he would have achieved the milestone in the regular season had the game with Lake-Lehman not been canceled because of a COVID-19 situation.

There is also some intrigue at the quarterback positions where both teams will be using first-year starters. Dallas sophomore Brady Zapoticky, who saw some time last season in blowouts, hit on 11-of-17 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown vs. Abington Heights. Crestwood freshman Jaden Shedlock was just 3-of-11 for 31 yards, but rushed 12 times for 74 yards. His 22-yard TD run with just over two minutes left sealed the win.

“(Dallas) is extremely well coached and it pops off the screen,” Arcangeli said. “They don’t get themselves out of position. They play very, very well with their hands up front on the defensive and offensive lines. They run really good routes with their receivers. The quarterback doesn’t force the ball or make mistakes. That’s the tale of a really good football team.”

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Wyoming Area running back Aaron Crossley was selected the Times Leader Player of the Week for his performance in a 48-28 victory over Tunkhannock. Crossley rushed 25 times for 352 yards and four touchdowns and also threw a touchdown pass. He also had six tackles and a sack from his linebacker position.

Also given consideration were:

• Hanover Area running back Aidan Shemaski, who scored three consecutive rushing touchdowns to help the Hawkeyes rally past Holy Cross 35-28. On his 60-yard TD run, Shemaski steamrolled a defender about 10 yards down field and then outraced the last Crusader to the end zone.

• Dallas running back Parker Bolesta, who rushed 12 times for 244 yards and four touchdowns in a 44-13 win over Abington Heights. Bolesta scored on runs of 66, 34 and 88 yards in the second half as Dallas dominated the final two quarters.

WEEK 2 AT A GLANCE

Berwick (0-1) at Valley View (0-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Berwick’s Mike Bennett (0-1), 1st year; Valley View’s George Howanitz (106-66), 16th year

Last Meeting: Valley View 21-0 in 2021

First Meeting: Berwick 17-12 in 1977

All-Time Series: Berwick 8-5

Scouting Berwick: The Dawgs led Southern Columbia 14-0 at halftime, but after a long lightning delay Southern scored 42 points for a 42-27 win. QB Matt Lonczynski threw three TD passes, a good sign since Berwick had seven TD passes last season. The running game, though, did little.

Scouting Valley View: The Cougars came into the season as a favorite to repeat as the D2-4A champions, but they surrendered 20 second-half points in a 20-7 loss to Crestwood. The offense managed a measly 118 yards and star RB Connor Hilling wasn’t a factor.

Bottom Line: After last week, it’s difficult to decipher this one.

Crestwood (1-0) at Dallas (1-0)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Crestwood’s Ryan Arcangeli (19-14), 4th year; Dallas’ Rich Mannello (54-28), 8th year

Last Meeting: Dallas 41-14 in 2021

First Meeting: Dallas 40-6 in 1981

All-Time Series: Dallas 29-10

Scouting Crestwood: Crestwood put everyone on notice with a 20-7 win over defending D2-4A champ Valley View. The defense pitched a shutout after the first quarter and held the Cougars to only 118 yards. RB Noah Schultz topped 100 yards. But 15 penalties are not an acceptable number.

Scouting Dallas: The Mountaineers routed Abington Heights 44-13. RB Parker Bolesta ran for 244 yards and new QB Brady Zapoticky had a good debut by hitting on 11-of-17 passes for 138 yards. The defense picked off three passes, but the turnovers came against a struggling offense.

Bottom Line: Crestwood would make believers out of many with a win.

Hazleton Area (1-0) at Wallenpaupack (1-0)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Hazleton Area’s Dennis Buchman (13-7), 3rd year; Wallenpaupack’s Mark Watson (75-89), 17th year

Last Meeting: Hazleton Area 28-7 in 2019

First Meeting: Wallenpaupack 16-7 in 2016

All-Time Series: Hazleton Area 3-1

Scouting Hazleton Area: The Cougars dominated in the second half for a 47-15 win over Pittston Area. The defense allowed just one TD, forced three turnovers and stymied the Patriots offense. The running game got off to a good start after a pedestrian beginning in 2021.

Scouting Wallenpaupack: The Buckhorns held off Honesdale 15-13 in their opener. The running game, though, was nothing special and the passing offense barely moved the needle. The defense was good with a pick-6, although it fell victim to a gadget play for a touchdown.

Bottom Line: Hazleton Area should have a good bus ride home.

Honesdale (0-1) at Wyoming Area (1-0)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Honesdale’s Paul Russick (6-13), 3rd year; Wyoming Area’s Randy Spencer (90-55) 14th year

Last Meeting: Wyoming Area 31-7 in 2001

First Meeting: Wyoming Area 53-14 in 2000

All-Time Series: Wyoming Area 2-0

Scouting Honesdale: The Hornets lost to rival Wallenpaupack for the 16th times in the last 17 meetings 15-13. Not much happened on the offense end. They scored with a gadget play and a long run, which accounted for most of the running yardage. The Hornets have lost six of their last eight games.

Scouting Wyoming Area: RB Aaron Crossley rushed for 352 yards in a 48-28 win over Tunkhannock. (Perhaps a school record?) Anyways, there are some things to address. The Warriors need to tighten up coverage in the secondary and on kick returns. Nothing alarming and probably fixable.

Bottom Line: Wyoming Area goes to 2-0.

Lackawanna Trail (1-0) at Lake-Lehman (0-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Trail’s Steve Jervis (115-93), 20th year; Lehman’s Jerry Gilsky (82-52) 13th year

Last Meeting: Trail 17-7 in 2018

First Meeting: Lehman 41-6 in 2008

All-Time Series: Lehman 6-3

Scouting Trail: The Lions opened with a 21-13 win over Mid Valley. They relied heavily on the running attack as usual, with RB Max Kimmel leading the way. The defense held Mid Valley to under 100 yards on the ground, but did give up plenty of completions.

Scouting Lehman: Lake-Lehman found itself in trouble early and never recovered in a 41-6 loss to Western Wayne. The offense couldn’t get anything going. Four turnovers certainly didn’t help the cause. The Black Knights have been held to one touchdown in five of their last six games.

Bottom Line: Lehman needs to find some offense somewhere.

Nanticoke Area (1-0) at Old Forge (0-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Nanticoke Area’s Ron Bruza (48-74), 13th year; Old Forge’s Mike Schuback (175-62), 21st year

Last Meeting: Old Forge 54-0 in 2009

First Meeting: Old Forge 55-6 in 2008

All-Time Series: Old Forge 2-0

Scouting Nanticoke Area: The Trojans defeated Carbondale Area 36-0 for their first shutout since blanking GAR 35-0 in Week 9 of the 2017 season. RB Zach Fox led an offense that stuck nearly exclusively to the ground. Expect a similar offensive strategy throughout the season.

Scouting Old Forge: The Blue Devils lost 43-36 to Dunmore, which was missing about a dozen players for violation team rules. The shocking part is the points allowed; Old Forge is usually stout on defense annually. Four Dunmore TDs came on passes, but the secondary probably won’t be tested much vs. Nanticoke.

Bottom Line: Old Forge hasn’t lost consecutive games in a season since 2016.

Pittston Area (0-1) at Williamsport (0-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Pittston Area’s Nick Barbieri (17-33), 6th year; Williamsport’s Mike Pearson (21-31), 6th year

Last Meeting: Pittston Area 20-7 in 2019

First Meeting: Pittston Area 27-16 in 1972

All-Time Series: Williamsport 11-9

Scouting Pittston Area: The Patriots were down by seven at halftime against Hazleton Area. Things unraveled in the second half in the 47-15 loss. The offense managed one touchdown and just 115 yards. Three turnovers didn’t help matters. The defense surrendered 240 yards through the air.

Scouting Williamsport: The Millionaires didn’t have the debut they sought under their new coach. They trailed 42-0 at halftime in the 42-14 loss to State College. The offense didn’t top 100 yards either rushing or passing. The defense surrendered five rushing touchdowns.

Bottom Line: This could be a case of home-field advantage working in Williamsport’s favor.

Scranton (1-0) at Wyoming Valley West (0-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Scranton’s Steve Shumbres (14-25), 5th year; Valley West’s Jack Baranski (8-21), 4th year

Last Meeting: Valley West 14-10 in 2019

First Meeting: Valley West 42-6 in 2000

All-Time Series: Valley West 14-8

Scouting Scranton: The Knights showed plenty of mettle in their 25-22 win over Wilkes-Barre Area, rallying three times to finally take the lead for good with four minutes left. QB Billy Maloney ran for 170 yards and threw the game-winning pass.

Scouting Valley West: The Spartans never had the opportunity to rally against North Pocono in a 20-13 loss as the Trojans controlled the ball the final 10 minutes. QB Lucas Zdancewicz will run the offense with starter Luke Buss out for the season. Expect a heavy dose of RB Isaiah Cobb.

Bottom Line: A key game in the D2-5A playoff picture that could go either way.

Tunkhannock (0-1) at Hanover Area (1-0)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Tunkhannock’s Mike Marabell (15-26), 5th year; Hanover Area’s Jason Majiros (1-0), 1st year

Last Meeting: Tunkhannock 48-0 in 2020

First Meeting: Hanover Area 14-12 in 1982

All-Time Series: Tunkhannock 7-6

Scouting Tunkhannock: The Tigers did a solid job moving the ball through the air in a 48-28 loss to Wyoming Area as Ben Chilson threw for 216 yards and four scores. However, the Tigers struggled in the trenches to generate a ground attack as well as stopping Wyoming Area ballcarriers.

Scouting Hanover Area: Hanover Area used three long TD runs by Aidan Shamaski to defeat Holy Cross 35-28. The defense, though, got victimized by some big plays as the Hawkeyes saw a 14-0 lead turn into a 28-14 deficit. Still, a victory was something really needed for a rebuilding program.

Bottom Line: Tunkhannock’s passing game could be the difference.

Wilkes-Barre Area (0-1) at Abington Heights (0-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: WBA’s Ciro Cinti (85-89), 17th year; Abington Heights’ Joe Repshis (107-77), 17th year

Last Meeting: never played

First Meeting: never played

All-Time Series: never played

Scouting WBA: The Wolfpack surrendered the lead three times in its 25-22 loss to Scranton. Promising freshman QB Jake Howe threw two touchdown passes and the running game appeared OK. But WBA’s inability to hold onto the lead isn’t.

Scouting Abington: The Comets once again had issues finding the end zone in a 44-13 loss to Dallas. One touchdown came in the final seconds. They scored 14 or less points in eight of their last nine games and have been shut out twice in that span.

Bottom Line: The game is at the turf field at the high school. Abington returns to The Pit for Saturday afternoon home games after this.

Holy Cross (0-1) vs. Holy Redeemer (0-1)

7 p.m. Saturday

WVW Spartan Stadium

The Coaches: Holy Cross’ Joe Giglio (4-8), 2nd year; Redeemer’s Tyson Kelley (3-22), 4th year

Last Meeting: Redeemer 49-30 in 2021

First Meeting: Redeemer 62-8 in 2008

All-Time Series: Redeemer 10-4

Scouting Holy Cross: Down 14-0, Holy Cross roared back with four consecutive TDs only to fall 35-28 to Hanover Area. RB Logan Tierney was the catalyst of the comeback and will likely play a significant role Saturday. The run defense fell apart late to allow Hanover Area to rally.

Scouting Redeemer: Too many mistakes caused things to snowball in a 44-12 loss to Susquehanna. A couple penalties were costly as well. Plus, WR/DB Zach Perta, one of the WVC’s fastest players and the Royals’ top big-play threat, was injured. Can’t see him playing in this one.

Bottom Line: Holy Cross’ running game will be the difference.