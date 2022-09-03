🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Just when Wyoming Valley West had wrestled momentum away from Scranton and climbed back into the football game late in the fourth quarter, the Knights slammed the door on the Spartans’ comeback hopes.

Bill Maloney connected with Donato Stepney on a 25-yard touchdown pass with just 1:38 left in the game as Scranton defeated Valley West 21-14 on Friday night at Spartan Stadium.

Just nearly four minutes earlier Valley West tied the game.

“We just made too many mistakes to win the football game,” Valley West coach Jack Baranski said. “I thought for a lot of the game we were the better team.

“A kick return and two blown coverages are the difference in the game.”

The Spartans’ first mistake of the game came on the opening play. Scranton senior Lamiare Saldano took the opening kickoff and rambled 90 yards to give the Knights a 7-0 lead just 14 seconds into the contest.

Valley West appeared to be in more trouble when Scranton’s Conor Dempsey picked off a Lucas Zdancewicz pass and returned it 20 yards to set Scranton up at the Spartan 30. The Spartan defense stiffened, however, allowing the Knights to pick up just one yard and forcing a four-and-out.

Then after the teams exchanged possessions, the game took a turn toward the bizarre.

Facing a fourth-and-15 from their own 5-yard line, the Knights attempted a punt which was blocked by Valley West. Because the ball had not crossed the line of scrimmage, the ball could be picked up and advanced by Scranton. Players from both teams seemed confused about what exactly to do for a few seconds before a Scranton player picked up the ball and started to race down the sidelines for what appeared to be an apparent touchdown.

The officials ruled that the play had been inadvertently blown dead before the player started down the sideline. No official would actually admit to blowing a whistle, however.

After a lengthy delay, the down was replayed. On the ensuing punt, the Spartans’ Devon Suda scooped up a line drive punt and ran 32 yards into the end zone for a touchdown and a 7-7 tie with 2:30 left in the first quarter.

The officials ran into more trouble later in the game when the lost track of downs and had to check with two reporters on the sidelines before figuring out what the correct down was.

When asked if he had ever seen a game officiated in such a manner, Baranski simply said, “No comment.”

Scranton took the lead back on its next possession, going 74 yards in 13 plays. Donovan Laybourn-Boddie scored from 2 yards out to make the score 14-7 with 8:22 left in the half.

The Knights threatened to widen their lead late in the second quarter, but the Spartan defense stopped Scranton from scoring four times from inside the 5-yard line as the half ended.

The score would remain 14-7 until the Spartans went on an 11-play, 65-yard drive. The drive almost stalled at the Knights’ 39 yard line. But on a fourth-and-6, Zdancewicz found Suda for 9 yards and first down at the Scranton 30. On the next play, Zdancewicz went up the middle for 30 yards and a touchdown, tying the game at 14-14 with 5:28 left to play.

Scranton answered with a 67-yard drive of its own, capped by Stepney’s touchdown.

A last-gasp drive by Valley West ended with an interception.

Baranski took pride in the fact that after giving up some big plays early his team fought back.

“This is definitely a resilient football team,” he said. “I’m really proud of them for that.

“We preach family. They stay in the fight. I’m really proud of that.”

Scranton 21, Valley West 7

Scranton`7`7`0`7 — 21

Wyo. Valley West`7`0`0`7 — 14

First quarter

SCR — Lamiare Saldano 90 kick return (Luke Buss kick)

Second quarter

WVW — Devon Suda 32 punt return (Jonathan Cardona kick)

Third quarter

No scoring

Fourth quarter

WVW — Lucas Zdancewicz 30 run (Cardona kick)

S – Donato Stepney 25 pass from Billy Maloney (Buss kick)

Team statistics`SCR`WVW

First downs`11`14

Rushes-yards`37-76`28-75

Passing yards`96`140

Total yards`133`215

Passing`6-10-0`11-19-3

Sacked-yards lost`2-19`1-7

Punts-avg.`4-37`2-33

Fumbles-lost`0-0`2-1

Penalties-yards`3-20`7-60

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — SCR, Matt Shilling 4-20, 10-28, Billy Maloney 19-38, 2-(-1). WVW – Isaiah Cobb 20-44, Lucas Zdancewicz 6-31, Chase Skoloda 1-32, Paul Riggs 1-1.

PASSING — SCR, Bill Malloney 8-10-0 96. WVW – Lucas Zdancewicz 11-19-3 140.

RECEIVING — SCR, Donato Stepney 3-68, Lamiare Saldano 3-28. WVW – Ty Makarewicz 1-8, Isaiah Cobb 2-31, Makie Wells 2-17, Nick Giza 5-59, Devon Suda 1-9.