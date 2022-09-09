🔊 Listen to this

The Wilkes-Barre Area Wolfpack finally have a permanent home and they don’t mind sharing it.

After three years of a vagabond existence, the Wolfpack will host its first home football game at its new stadium Friday night when they play Wallenpaupack at 7 p.m.

“These kids really deserve this,” WBA coach Ciro Cinti said. “And listen, not just the football program but all the programs because it is a multi-purpose stadium and it’s for all the kids. We were all over the damn place in Wilkes-Barre. It will be nice to have a home for the whole school district and for the sport programs to have a place to call their home.”

The stadium on the campus of the new high school in Plains isn’t 100% complete. The locker rooms and concession stands aren’t ready, but everything else is.

The Wolfpack was formed for the 2019-20 school year when city schools Coughlin, GAR and Meyers merged their athletic programs in anticipation of the new high school being constructed. The logistics were demanding and there were a few glitches getting students from three schools to one practice facility. And that wasn’t just for football but all sports.

The football team used Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium, previously the home base for Meyers and the home field for all three teams, the first two seasons.

Last season was even more demanding. Meyers High School and the stadium were sold, so the Wolfpack packed up and moved to the former Coughlin practice facility at Solomon Elementary in Plains. (On a side note, the elementary school is built on the land where Coughlin’s home stadium once stood).

The Wolfpack practiced there and played home games on Saturday afternoons across the Susquehanna River at rival Wyoming Valley West’s stadium. One of those games had to be shifted to Lake-Lehman after Valley West decided to play Berwick on Saturday afternoon instead of Friday night. The switch was made after several incidents outside the stadium after WBA and Valley West played a week earlier.

The football program still uses Solomon Elementary for practice, but it’s just down the street from the high school.

“Just being centrally located we don’t have to get on the bus every time,” Cinti said. “I mean, we still do have to get on a bus technically because we have no locker rooms (at the stadium), but we’re a minute away.”

WBA (1-1) enters their stadium opener off a 21-14 win against Abington Heights where running back Mekhi Nelson ran for 216 yards. Wallenpaupack (1-1) lost 45-7 to Hazleton Area last Friday, surrendering six touchdown passes.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Hazleton Area quarterback Tyler Wolfe was selected as the top player for Week 2. The Times Leader Player of the Year last season threw for 278 yards and six touchdowns — both career highs — as the Cougars defeated Wallenpaupack 45-7. Wolfe’s previous marks were set last season when he threw for 252 yards vs. Scranton and four TDs vs. Wyoming Valley West.

Also given consideration:

• Dallas running back Parker Bolesta rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns in the Mountaineers’ 35-14 win over Crestwood.

• Pittston Area receiver Kevin Lockett caught eight passes for 107 yards and a touchdown, but the Patriots couldn’t hold onto a 12-0 halftime lead and fell 29-12 to Williamsport.

• Tunkhannock running back Tenzen Lewis had 121 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns on 19 rushes as the Tigers handled Hanover Area 49-14.

• Holy Redeemer running back Josh Wesneski ran for 136 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries as the Royals set the school record for points in a game in a 70-8 win over Holy Cross.

• Past winners: Week 1 — Wyoming Area RB/LB Aaron Crossley.