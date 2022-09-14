🔊 Listen to this

Jace Chopyak scored off of a free kick in overtime to give Dallas a 3-2 victory over Hazleton Area on Tuesday in a WVC boys soccer match.

Gavin Huey scored twice for the Cougars with assists from Radames Cordero and Grant Russo, but it was the Mountaineers who prevailed, getting goals from Eddie Maier and Alan Lisman in regulation before Chopyak’s winner.

Brandon Banks finished with six saves for the Mounts. Hazleton Area counterpart Kyle Johnson had nine.

Wyoming Valley West 3, Crestwood 2

Chris Tecotl’s second goal of the game tied the game in the second half and Jonathan Cardona collected the winner in the 78th minute to deliver the Spartans a victory.

Tecotl had opened the scoring with a first-half goal off an assist from Aidan Kaminski. But the visiting Comets fired back after halftime, taking the lead on goals from Collin Bogdon and Isaac Mertz.

But Valley West answered to tie it back up a little over a minute later before Josh Wilkins set up Cardona’s decisive score.

The Spartans’ Noah Gorham and the Comets’ Cole Kranson had six saves apiece in net. Bogdon and Aaron Gorka had assists for Crestwood.

Holy Redeemer 3, Wyoming Seminary 2

Down 2-0 in the first half, the Royals rallied for three unanswered goals to win.

Colin Whitman, Jake Ohrin and Mark Atherton all scored to complete the rally. Cole Whitman and Ayden Hannigan had assists.

Thomas Iskra and Matt Swartz had the goals for the Blue Knights off of assists from Owen Rowlands.

Redeemer’s Tyler Tarnalicki and Seminary’s Marc Jackett each had nine saves.

Lake-Lehman 5, Nanticoke Area 0

Cole Kaiser (assist) and Evan Kaiser scored two goals apiece to power the Black Knights.

Charlie Sleyo added a goal and an assist as Lehman held a 20-5 edge in shots in front of keeper Andrew Chapple in the shutout.

Pittston Area 4, MMI Prep 1

Fabrice Gatsinzi figured in on three goals for the Patriots, scoring twice and adding an assist on what proved to be the game-winner by William Egan midway through the first half.

Jacob Ivey finished with a goal and an assist for Pittston Area. Devon Cerasaro added an assist and Jacob Granahan made four saves in net.

The Preppers got a second-half goal from Evan Pedri.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wilkes-Barre Area 1, Hazleton Area 0

Zuleyka Loja scored at the 13:17 mark of the first half, and the Wolfpack made it stand up for the victory.

Angelena Mendola starred in net for Wilkes-Barre Area to pick up the shutout against a strong performance from Cougars keeper Brianna Kennedy.

Crestwood 9, Pittston Area 2

Emma Suhoski, Hayley Selfe and Aly Decker all scored two goals apiece for the Comets in the win.

Kennedie Huber, Jordan Andrews and Keira Dougherty rounded out the scoring for Crestwood. Emma Sheloski, Huber, Dougherty and Ella Brady all had assists.

Anna Messner and Sadie Gregory scored for the Patriots.

FIELD HOCKEY

Nanticoke Area 5, Hanover Area 0

Grace Reed figured in on all five Trojans goals, scoring a first quarter hat trick before finishing with four goals and an assist. Mackenzie Golightley (assist) also scored while Allie Brown and Lilli Nice added assists.

Kelsey Clark made two saves for the shutout.

Pittston Area 11, Berwick 0

Morgan Hilbert scored three times while Maddie Karp and Jess Kobi had two goals apiece for the Patriots.

Pittston Area held the Bulldogs without a shot in the shutout win.

Lake-Lehman 2, Delaware Valley 0

In a game played Monday, Sophia Lenza picked up the only goals of the match to lift the Black Knights.

Faye Post had three saves for the shutout.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Crestwood 3, Nanticoke Area 1

The Comets held off a late rally by the Trojans to earn a 25-15, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23 victory.

Nanticoke Area was led by Cassie Cabonilas (2 aces, 4 kills, 16 assists, 1 block, 1 dig), Claire Aufiero (5 kills, 3 blocks, 6 digs), MacKenzie Stratton (7 service points, 2 aces, 5 kills, 1 block, 12 digs).

Berwick 3, Tunkhannock 0

The Bulldogs came away with a 25-17, 25-11, 25-14 sweep. For Berwick Camille Pinterich had 3 aces, 12 service points, 2 assists and 13 digs. Cece Isenberg had 9 service points, 19 kills and 4 digs. Sarah Steeber had 2 aces, 10 service points, 7 kills and 4 digs. Cassidy Evans had 5 digs.

Topping the Tigers were Emma Holdredge (2 kills, 1 dig, 1 block), Lorelai Paxton (7 kills, 4 digs, 2 aces), Julianna Roote (4 kills, 3 digs, 1 ace), Emma Elias (1 kill, 11 digs), Aliyah Staff (13 assists, 2 blocks), Piper Lukasavage (4 kills, 2 blocks) and Olivia Yuhas (5 digs).

Delaware Valley 3, MMI Prep 0

The Warriors earned a 25-12, 25-3, 25-9 sweep of the Preppers.

Leading MMI Prep were Allie Marsciante (2 kills, 3 service points, 3 digs), Gianna Moisey (1 kill, 6 service points) and Emily Borchick (2 kills, 3 service points).

GOLF

Hazleton Area 163, Dallas 176

Connor Matteo continued his strong play for the Cougars with his second straight round under par, shooting a 1-under 35 at Irem Country Club.

Gabe Fatula (39), Christian Smith (43) and Koen Gaydos (46) also scored for Hazleton Area.

The Mountaineers were led by a 43 from Ryan Vallach. Rhys Bonvie and Brad Kugler both finished with a 44 while Peyton Van Valkenburgh shot a 45.

Berwick 180, Nanticoke Area 222

Sean Murphy was the medalist, shooting a 42 at Edgewood for the Bulldogs. He was followed by Ethan Dipippa, John Guerriero and Blaze Croop in the win.

Ali O’Connor topped the Trojans.

GIRLS TENNIS

Dallas 5, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

The Mountaineers won five matches in straight sets for the sweep.

Haily Yakus, Hayla Bryant and Mahi Dhol prevailed in singles play while the teams of Natalie Vincent/Juliana Konnick and Anna Dorofeeva/Angie Camoni won at doubles.

Wyoming Valley West 5, Berwick 0

Kaiya Reisinger, Brescia Bocchiaro and Erica Fellerman swept singles competition while the Spartans also got doubles wins from Kady Krasavage/Addison Wood and Julia Steele/Jasmine Mathan.