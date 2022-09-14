🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders came back for a 5-4 victory over the Worcester Red Sox in the opening game of the series on Tuesday at PNC Field.

With a Gwinnett win, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (74-61) is now just a half-game back of the Durham Bulls (75-61) for the International League East lead.

Worcester got on the board in the first inning. A pop-up landed on the infield with two outs and two on to give the WooSox a 2-0 lead. Johan Mieses singled home another to make it a three-run, seven-batter first.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre responded in their half of the third inning. Red Sox number seven prospect Bryan Mata had not allowed a hit, but had walked five and hit a batter by the time Armando Alvarez drove in two with a single to right.

The Sox got one back with a solo shot from Ronaldo Hernández against José Mujica in the fifth to increase the lead to 4-2. Rob Brantly put one on the board with an RBI groundout in the sixth for SWB, making it 4-3 WooSox.

A series of stellar defensive plays highlighted the night for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Blake Perkins made a diving grab in center field to rob Nick Sogard of a hit in the sixth. Matt Pita made a diving grab to rob Hernández of extra bases in the seventh.

The RailRiders rallied in the eighth inning. Ben Rortvedt and Ronald Guzmán reached on a single and double. Phillip Evans bounced a single up the middle to give SWB their first and only lead of the night, 5-4.

Jimmy Cordero locked down the final three outs for his second save. The RailRiders bullpen retired 15 of the last 17 batters faced after the Hernández solo homer in the fifth. Jacob Barnes (1-1) earned his first SWB win out of the bullpen. Darwinzon Hernadez (0-2) takes the loss.

The Gwinnett Stripers walked off 5-4 on the Durham Bulls thanks to a rehabbing Ozzie Albies, who hit a walk-off solo homer in the ninth.

The series continues on Wednesday night with Mitch Spence on the mound for SWB.