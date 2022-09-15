🔊 Listen to this

The RailRiders were 18-30 at the end of May. A week later, they fell to 17 games below .500.

Three months later, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is atop the IL East Division.

After Wednesday’s 4-1 win over Worcester at PNC Field, the RailRiders (75-61) pulled a half-game ahead of Durham (75-62) for first place with the Bulls’ loss to Gwinnett.

It was the first time since April 9 that Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was in first place after a 4-0 start that quickly turned sour.

Plenty of work remains to be done in the final two weeks of the regular season, but the RailRiders have momentum on their side as one of the hottest teams in all of the minor leagues since July. Now they will have to hold off both Durham and Jacksonville down the stretch to claim the title, with Lehigh Valley and Buffalo also lurking.

Wednesday’s win was the fourth straight and lifted Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to a 10-3 record in September.

The game started with a 1-0 deficit in the top of the fourth before the RailRiders took the lead for good thanks to a three-run homer from Ronald Guzman in the home half.

It was a quick strike from the RailRiders as Ryan LaMarre was hit by a pitch and Josh Breaux singled to lead off the inning before Guzman parked the first pitch he saw over the fence in right on a line drive.

Anthony Volpe (2-for-3, double, walk) continued his strong start to his Triple-A career by leading off the bottom of the fifth with a single and then coming home on a LaMarre base hit that made it 4-1.

Starter Mitch Spence pitched six strong innings to pick the win, allowing just one run on four hits while striking out seven with one walk.

Michael Gomez gave up a pair of two-out hits in the seventh before escaping the jam with no damage.

Rehabbing Yankees reliever Zack Britton pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning, needing just 10 pitches before handing it over to Tyler Duffey in the ninth for the save.

Volpe and Breaux (triple) had two hits apiece in the win.

Worcester’s lone run came on a Johan Mieses single in the fourth.

The series continues at 6:35 p.m. today in Moosic.