Hazleton running back Ryan Matyas picks up yardage as Wilkes-Barre Area defensive lineman Jace John tries to make the tackle in the first quarter Friday night.

Hazleton Area wide receiver Connor Shamany pulls in a pass in the first quarter as Wilkes-Barre Area defensive back Mekhi Nelson defends on the play.

Wilkes-Barre Area’s Davon Underwood is force out of bounds on a kick return by Hazleton Area’s Matt Buchman (right) and Kevin Guzman (center) in the first half Friday night.

Hazleton Area running back Matt Buchman grinds out yardage against Wilkes-Barre Area in the first quarter Friday night.

PLAINS TWP. — Hazleton Area’s offense has put up such big numbers this season that its defense has been somewhat obscured.

That changed Friday night.

Hazleton Area came up with a huge defensive stop to start the fourth quarter and then went on a scoring drive to defeat Wilkes-Barre Area 20-7 in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 game.

Hazleton Area improved to 1-0 in the division and 4-0 overall. WBA fell to 0-1 in the division and 2-2 overall.

“Bottom line is it’s better to win a little ugly than lose pretty,” Hazleton Area coach Dennis Buchman said.

That summed up the situation for Hazleton Area, which came into the game averaging 48.7 points.

The Cougars held a 14-7 lead entering the fourth quarter and allowed WBA to drive from its 14-yard line to the Hazleton Area 15 on 13 plays despite the Wolfpack facing a difficult down-and-distance situation late in the drive.

A sack by Hazleton Area’s Jean Valdez-Martinez followed by a false start penalty put WBA in a third-and-28. Quarterback Jake Howe hit Naquan Johnson for 27 yards to end the third quarter. Howe tried a sneak on fourth down, but Hazleton Area created a pile and stopped him short on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Hazleton Area then went on a 10-play scoring drive with tight end Zander Coleman hauling in a TD pass with 5:41 remaining for the game’s final points. The big play was a 16-yard scramble by quarterback Tyler Wolfe on a second-and-23 play. Running back Matt Buchman followed with a 15-yard run to keep the possession alive.

“Through all the adversity we had this week, the kids came to play,” said WBA coach Ciro Cinti, who was minus two starting secondary players against the WVC’s top passing offense. “We had freshman kids who stepped up. You put them in tough situations and my hat’s off to them. The kids did not give up.

“You can blame the coaches, whatever you want to do, but these kids played hard. They played with their hearts and they played 48 minutes.”

Hazleton Area scored on its first possession, using 17 plays to drive 73 yards. Buchman took a swing pass from Wolfe and scored from 9 yards out with 34 seconds left in the first quarter. However, the Cougars missed the extra-point try.

Matt Cusatis prevented a disaster while back to punt early in the drive. He dropped the snap, ran left and then looped around the right side for a first down.

WBA answered back with a 65-yard scoring drive, converting two fourth downs along the way. A 12-yard pass to freshman running back Devon Underwood gave the Wolfpack a first-and-goal from the 9.

Howe plunged in from 2 yards out three plays later and Evan Corcoran’s extra point gave the Wolfpack a 7-6 lead with 7:17 left until halftime.

Wolfe came up huge on Hazleton Area’s next possession. He scrambled for 12 yards, hit Buchman out of the backfield for 41 yards and connected with Cusatis for 22 yards to the WBA 6. Connor Kundrat’s 4-yard run and Ryan Matyas’ reception on the two-point try gave the Cougars a 14-7 lead going into halftime.

“We made a lot of mistakes,” Dennis Buchman said, “but here’s the thing. They (WBA) are a very good football team over there.”

Hazleton Area 20, Wilkes-Barre Area 7

Hazleton Area`6`8`0`6 — 20

Wilkes-Barre Area`0`7`0`0 — 7

First quarter

HA — Matt Buchman 9 pass from Wolfe (kick failed), 0:34

Second quarter

WBA — Jake Howe 2 run (Evan Corcoran kick), 7:17

HA — Connor Kundrat 4 run (Ryan Matyas from Wolfe), 3:01

Fourth quarter

HA — Zander Coleman 6 pass from Wolfe (kick failed), 5:41

Team statistics`HA`WBA

First downs`16`11

Rushes-yards`33-182`38-127

Passing yards`148`72

Total yards`330`199

Passing`12-20-0`5-12-1

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`1-10

Punts-avg.3-32.3`2-39.5

Fumbles-lost`1-0`0-0

Penalties-yards`5-55`5-39

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Hazleton Area, Buchman 23-105, Matt Cusatis 2-17, Matyas 2-13, Wolfe 4-42, Kundrat 2-5. WBA, Mekhi Nelson 23-93, Howie Shiner 4-8, Naquan Johnson 1-4, Devon Underwood 4-25, Howe 5-(minus-3).

PASSING — Hazleton Area, Wolfe 12-20-0-148. WBA, Howe 5-12-1-72.

RECEIVING — Hazleton Area, Cusatis 3-52, Connor Shamany 4-39, Buchman 2-50, Coleman 2-5, Matyas 1-2. WBA, Underwood 1-13, Johnson 2-39, Gabe Saracino 1-15, Gannon Redding 1-5.

INTERCEPTIONS — Hazleton Area, Qay’von Minor 1-32.