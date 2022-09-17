🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Valley West quarterback Lucas Zdancewicz, right, tries to get the corner against Crestwood’s Lincoln Bibla on Friday.

Crestwood quarterback Jaden Shedlock looks down field as he rolls out against Wyoming Valley West on Friday night.

Crestwood’s Noah Schultz looks for running room between teammates Jaden Shedlock (10) and Logan Rolles (21) on Friday.

KINGSTON — After an opening drive that lasted for over seven minutes, 50 lost yards due to penalties and a series that saw Crestwood 33 yards away from the first down, Noah Schultz would score his first of four touchdowns in the game as the Comets rolled through Valley West 49-21.

After the game Schultz credited his team for his stellar performance.

“Just stick to the plan, trust in my guys,” Schultz said. “We practiced hard all week.”

Early on the Comets were moving as expected, on the ground. With a tandem of Schultz and Jaden Shedlock, Crestwood was able to easily move the ball into Spartans territory, but with two personal penalties the Comets offense quickly faced a second-and-33.

Crestwood was forced to do something they have not done since Week 2, throw the ball. A Shedlock hitch pass to Josh Hilpp moved the chains and later in the drive the two would connect again on a 22-yard pass to lead to Schultz’s opening score.

After helping his team to a 35-0 halftime lead on 16 carries for 167 yards, Schultz did not feature in the second half but Crestwood coach Ryan Arcangeli was sure to praise his star player.

“Noah controlled the first half of the football game in the last two weeks,” Arcangeli said. “We have, what I feel, is the best player in the league.”

The Comets defense was set to get to work as they forced Valley West into a three-and-out on their opening drive. Throughout the game the Comets were able to control the line, constantly bringing pressure to Valley West quarterback Lucas Zdancewicz, forcing an interception and sacking him twice.

Following a punt that only netted the Spartans six yards, Schultz made quick work of the excellent field position taking the ensuing play to the house for a 28-yard touchdown, his second of the game.

Facing an early deficit, the Spartans looked to take advantage of a Crestwood fumble midway through the second quarter.

The drive would ultimately be derailed when their offense was flagged for holding and unsportsmanlike conduct to set them back.

The Comets offense went back to work and six plays later Brendan Dennis would plow his way to end zone from 30 yards out.

Valley West’s woes would continue when an errant pass ended in Aidan Jardine’s hands giving the Comets the ball back at the Spartan 11-yard line. Schultz would score his third touchdown less than a minute after his teammates.

Before the end of the half the Spartans finally got their offense under control and were beginning to move the ball. Valley West would move into the red zone but could not score as a fourth down pass attempt to Maki Wells fell to the ground.

With only six seconds left in the half, many in the stadium were expecting both teams to head into the locker rooms, but Crestwood had another plan.

“What’s the worst that can happen?” Arcangeli said of handing it off instead of taking a knee. “Let him take the ball and see if he can make something.”

And Schultz made something, as he found open space and ran the ball 75 yards to the end zone with time expiring.

Schultz’s score put the Comets ahead 35-0 heading into halftime, resulting in a mercy rule with a running clock in the second half.

The tough half did not deter the Spartans as Zdancewicz would connect with Wells for 39-yard completion to start the second. Isiah Cobb would finish the drive with a six-yard touchdown.

Cobb would score another touchdown in the game and Tyler Mattis would score on the last play from scrimmage, a 70-yard run, to outscore the Comets in the second half as the Spartans look for their first win.

Crestwood 49, Valley West 21

Crestwood`14`21`7`7 — 49

Valley West`0`0`7`14 — 21

First quarter

CRE — Noah Schultz 1 run (Logan Rolles kick), 4:37

CRE — Schultz 28 run (Rolles kick), 2:04

Second quarter

CRE — Brendan Davis 30 run (Rolles kick), 4:04

CRE — Schultz 5 run (Rolles kick), 3:18

CRE — Schultz 75 run (Rolles kick), 0:00

Third quarter

WVW — Isiah Cobb 5 run (Jonathan Cardona kick), 9:36

CRE — Josh Hilpp 19 pass from Nick Miscavage (Rolles kick), 3:31

Fourth quarter

WVW — Cobb 1 run (Cardona kick), 8:00

CRE — Jason Swank 9 run (Rolles kick), 3:52

WVW —Tyler Mattis 70 run (Lauren Richie kick), 0:40

Team statistics`CRE`WVW

First downs`15`8

Rushes-yards`35-365`24-128

Passing yards`76`128

Total yards`441`256

Passing`5-5-0`7-14-1

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`2-16

Punts-avg.`0-0`2-20

Fumbles-lost`1-1`1-0

Penalties-yards`10-95`10-80

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — CRE, Noah Schultz 16-167, Jaden Shedlock 7-78, Brendan Dennis 3-55, Colin Lazo 1-30, Brady Davidson 2-19, Jason Swank 1-9, Logan Rolles 3-8, Nick Miscavage 1-2, Robert Knight 1-(-3). WVW, Tyler Mattis 3-78, Isiah Cobb 12-23, Devon Suda 2-17, Lucas Zdancewicz 5-15, Paul Riggs 1-5, Kamu Ingram 1-(-10).

PASSING — CRE, Jaden Shedlock 4-4-53-0, Nick Miscavage 1-1-23-0. WVW, Lucas Zdancewicz 14-7-46-1.

RECEIVING — CRE, Josh Hilpp 3-55, Logan Rolles 1-11, Noah Schultz 1-10. WVW, Isiah Cobb 3-52, Maki Wells 1-39, Nick Giza 2-23, Devon Suda 2-14.

INTERCEPTIONS —CRE, Aidan Jardine 1-10