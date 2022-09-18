🔊 Listen to this

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Stetson Bennett went 16 for 23 for 284 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score as No. 1 Georgia routed South Carolina 48-7 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (3-0) nearly had a second shutout of the season in their Southeastern Conference opener, but the backups allowed a touchdown pass with 53 seconds to go.

Georgia has allowed just 10 points this season and the garbage-time score was the first offensive touchdown it gave up in its past five regular-season games.

South Carolina (1-2) started 0-2 in the SEC for the fourth straight year.

No. 2 Alabama 63, Lousiana-Monroe 7

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Bryce Young passed for three touchdowns and rushed for a fourth, Will Anderson Jr. scored on an interception return and Alabama easily beat Louisiana-Monroe.

The Crimson Tide (3-0) scored on offense, defense and special teams in the first six minutes and raced to a 28-0 first-quarter lead. It was a whirlwind start against the 49 1/2-point underdog Warhawks (1-2) a week after a much closer-than-expected victory over Texas cost Alabama the No. 1 ranking.

Young completed 13 of 18 passes for 236 yards but also threw his first two interceptions of the season. He did run for a 7-yard score, where he spun near the goal line and dove across.

Chandler Rogers completed 11 of 21 passes 96 yards for Louisiana-Monroe and was intercepted once. The Tide outgained Louisiana-Monroe 509-169.

No. 4 Michigan 59, Connecticut 0

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Blake Corum rushed for a career-high four touchdowns in the first half and added a fifth score in the third quarter to match a school record, helping Michigan rout Connecticut.

The Wolverines (3-0) led 38-0 at halftime before coasting in the second half. The Huskies (1-3) had just 64 yards of offense in the first half, had a punt blocked and gave up a punt return for a touchdown over the opening 30 minutes.

J.J. McCarthy was 15 of 18 for 214 yards, a week after coach Jim Harbaugh said he had won the quarterback competition.

Cade McNamara entered late in the first half and was roughed up. He was sacked on the first snap, was hit hard just after completing his only pass attempt and didn’t play in the second half due to a leg injury.

Without the senior available in the lopsided game, Harbaugh gave several reserve quarterbacks a chance to play.

No. 6 Oklahoma 49, Nebraska 14

LINCOLN, Neb. — Dillon Gabriel threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and Oklahoma hammered Nebraska in the Cornhuskers’ first game following the firing of Scott Frost.

The game was put on the schedule 10 years ago as the back end of a home-and-home series intended to celebrate what once was among college football’s greatest rivalries. Instead, it was further confirmation the Cornhuskers are just a shell of the program that decades ago battled the Sooners for conference titles year-in and year-out.

OU (3-0) posted its most lopsided victory over Nebraska (1-3) since a 45-10 win in 1990. The Sooners have won seven of eight against the Huskers.

No. 9 Kentucky 31, Youngstown State 0

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Will Levis accounted for three touchdowns, Kavosiey Smoke ran for a score and Kentucky shook off a slow start to shut out Youngstown State.

Boosted by their first top-10 ranking since October 2007, the Wildcats (3-0) followed up last week’s Southeastern Conference win at Florida by physically dominating the FCS Penguins (2-1) in their inaugural meeting.

Kentucky outgained YSU 480-192 on the way to its first shutout since beating Miami (Ohio) 42-0 on Sept. 5, 2009. The Wildcats gave coach Mark Stoops a victory over his hometown school.

No. 25 Oregon 41, No. 12 BYU 20

EUGENE, Ore. — Bo Nix threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more to lead Oregon over BYU and extend the Ducks’ home winning streak to 21 games — third-longest in the nation.

Nix, a transfer from Auburn, completed 13 of 18 passes for 222 yards and ran for 35 yards on nine carries. Terrance Ferguson caught both of Nix’s touchdown passes and finished with 24 yards receiving.

Jaren Hall threw for 305 yards and two scores for BYU (2-1), which was coming off a big win at home over then-No. 9 Baylor that moved the Cougars up nine spots in the AP Top 25. They struggled on the ground against the Ducks (2-1), mustering just 61 rushing yards.

No. 17 Baylor 42, Texas State 7

WACO, Texas — Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen faked a handoff and took off untouched for a 35-yard touchdown run just before halftime, when Texas State thought it had a fourth-down stop, and the Bears went on to win.

True freshman Richard Reese ran 19 times for 156 yards and three touchdowns for the Bears (2-1). Shapen completed 15 of 26 passes for 184 yards with a 28-yard TD to Gavin Holmes.

As defenders tackled Reese in the backfield on fourth-and-1, Shapen raced past a blitzing safety to cap a nine-play, 96-yard drive for a 21-7 lead. That came immediately after Texas State (1-2) had pulled within one score with 1:59 left in the half and the Bears were backed up to their own 4 after Craig Williams muffed the ensuing kickoff.

No. 20 Mississippi 42, Georgia Tech 0

ATLANTA — Ole Miss shrugged off its uncertainty at quarterback by running right through Georgia Tech, with Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins leading a 316-yard pummeling on the ground.

Jaxson Dart returned as the starting quarterback for Mississippi (3-0), but the plan to make it a running game was apparent from the first possession. On third-and-7 from the Georgia Tech 17, Judkins ran for the first down. The freshman then rumbled to the end zone on third-and-goal from the 7.

Ole Miss ran for all six of its touchdowns, averaging 5.1 yards on 62 carries. Evans had scoring runs of 3 and 26 yards while rushing for 134 yards. Judkins gained 98 yards and also scored twice.

The Rebels held Georgia Tech (1-2) to 214 yards total offense while sacking quarterback Jeff Sims seven times.

Syracuse 32, Purdue 29

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Garrett Shrader hit Oronde Gadsden II for a 25-yard touchdown pass with seven seconds left to lift Syracuse to a 32-29 win over Purdue on Saturday.

That touchdown throw capped a wild fourth quarter of dramatic lead changes. Syracuse led 10-9 after three quarters and outscored the Boilermakers 22-20 in the final period. The Orange improved to 3-0, its best start since 2018. Purdue fell to 1-2.

Aidan O’Connell’s 12-yard touchdown pass to tight end Payne Durham with 51 seconds left in the fourth quarter gave the Boilermakers a 29-25 advantage and seemed to seal it for Purdue.

O’Connell, who completed 38 of 54 passes for 415 yards and three touchdowns, threw for two fourth-quarter scores to rescue the Boilermakers from a 10-point deficit. Charlie Jones caught 10 passes for 179 yards and one score.

But before those O’Connell heroics, Syracuse scored two touchdowns within nine seconds and led 25-15 midway through the fourth quarter.

A scrambling 46-yard touchdown pass from Shrader to Gadsden on fourth-and-one gave Syracuse an 18-15 advantage after Shrader ran for a 2-point conversion. That touchdown happened with 8:17 left in the game.

West Virginia 65, Townson 7

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Tony Mathis rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns, CJ Donaldson ran for 101 yards and three scores, and West Virginia breezed to a 65-7 victory over Towson.

On a day when West Virginia held a ceremony to honor some of its greatest offensive players, the Mountaineers (1-2) put together their best showing in a year, although it didn’t quite make up for opening the season with close losses to No. 23 Pittsburgh and Kansas.

West Virginia piled up 624 yards of offense, scored touchdowns on six of its seven first-half possessions and led its Championship Subdivision opponent 45-7 at halftime before pulling back with a short week before its next game.

Johnson, a freshman, had his second 100-yard rushing effort of the season and pushed his TD total to six. He had just nine carries, an average of 11.2-yards per attempt. He also blocked a punt in the opener against Pitt.

Mathis exceeded his career total for touchdowns. He had one TD in 23 previous games.

Indiana 33, Western Kentucky 30

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Connor Bazelak threw a touchdown pass and completed a 2-point conversion pass with 47 seconds left Saturday to force overtime and Charles Campbell made a 51-yard field goal to give the Hoosiers a victory over Western Kentucky.

The unbeaten Hoosiers have rallied in the second half of all three victories this season and have now surpassed last season’s win total.

But it took everything Indiana could muster late — a 17-point fourth quarter, a late goal-line stand, Western Kentucky’s missed 44-yard field goal as time expired in regulation, and a blocked 39-yard field-goal attempt in overtime before Campbell won it.

Western Kentucky (2-1) has lost all five meetings with Indiana — the last three by a combined total of eight points — and is 0-9 against Big Ten foes since joining the FBS in 2007.

And for most of the game, it looked like those skids would end.

Southern Illinois 31, Northwestern 24

EVANSTON, Ill. — Nic Baker hit Jacob Garrett with a touchdown pass for the second time in the game to break a tie with 12:28 left in the fourth quarter, and Southern Illinois went on to top Northwestern 31-24 on Saturday.

Garrett caught Baker’s toss to cap a 19-play, 74-yard drive to put the Salukis ahead 23-17 as SIU (1-2) beat a Big Ten opponent for only the second time. A Missouri Valley Conference member, Southern Illinois’ other win over a Big Ten foe — against seven losses — was against Indiana in 2006 when coach Nick Hill was their quarterback.

SIU made it 31-17 when Baker pushed up the middle for a 1-yard score with 5:09 left after Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski fumbled at the Wildcats 10-yard line.

The Salukis needed the extra score. Hilinski capped a late 16-play, 75-yard drive with a fourth-and-goal touchdown pass to Malik Washington with 1:19 left.

Baker finished with three touchdowns and 241 yards on 23-of-34 passing. Garrett had 47 receiving yards to go with his two scores.

Tyce Daniel also scored off a Baker pass as the Salukis’ air game lifted them to the win. SIU finished with 96 total rushing yards.

Baker and Garrett stole the show from Hilinksi, who entered averaging 374.5 yards in two previous games, Hilinski threw for more than 300 yardsin each of them, but settled for 214 in this one on 27-of-43 passing.

Rutgers 16, Temple 14

PHILADELPHIA — Shaquan Loyal’s 43-yard interception return for a touchdown was the turning point of the game as Rutgers improved to 3-0 with a 16-14 victory over Temple and made Greg Schiano the winningest coach in program history.

Schiano broke a tie for most wins with 79. He was tied with Frank Burns, who was the head coach from 1973 to 1983, including the undefeated 1976 team that was 11-0.

The score by the sophomore defensive back was the only touchdown for the Scarlet Knights, who floundered offensively with just 201 total yards.

The Rutgers defense held on and survived a late scare from the Owls whose comeback attempt ended when freshman quarterback E.J. Warner — the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner — was rushed into an incomplete pass by the Scarlet Knights on a fourth-and-3 from the Temple 41 with 2:30 to play.