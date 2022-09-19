🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (77-63) were defeated by the Worcester Red Sox 3-2 on Sunday afternoon.

Blake Perkins went 2-for-4 with a triple and one RBI.

The RailRiders started the scoring in the first after Perkins was brought in on a Ronald Guzmán RBI double. Guzmán finished the series 6-for-19 with two home runs and five driven in. Worcester tied the game at one against RailRiders’ starter Chi Chi González in the third courtesy of Bobby Dalbec’s third home run this weekend. González allowed that lone tally over five strong innings with six punchouts.

Dalbec’s weekend tear continued in the sixth as his second big fly of the day broke the tie and gave Worcester a 3-1 lead. The RailRiders loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom half of the frame after Chad Bell, Michael Beltre and Matt Pita all reached. Bell and Beltre combined to get on base seven times in the contest.

However, SWB managed only one run from that opportunity and trailed 3-2 heading into the game’s final third. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre left 11 runners on base and went 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position. Luke Bard, Deivi García and Zach Greene combined to pitch three scoreless frames out of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s bullpen, but the offense couldn’t mount a rally in the 3-2 final.

Bryan Mata (2-0) earned the win with five innings of one-run ball. Major League rehabber Scott Effross (0-1) was saddled with the loss for the RailRiders.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre heads on the road to Lehigh Valley for the penultimate series of the regular season beginning on Tuesday evening at 7:05 PM. All the action can be heard at swbrailriders.com.