The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders edged past the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 4-3 in the series opener on Tuesday night.

Ronald Guzmán provided the offense on one swing with a grand slam to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre the lead in the seventh after trailing 3-0.

The come-from-behind win helped the RailRiders (78-63) keep pace with Durham, which won its fifth straight by beating Norfolk to maintain the Bulls’ 1.5-game lead atop the IL East. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has nine games remaining.

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs struck first against RailRiders starter Mitch Spence. Jorge Bonifacio launched his 14th home run of the year to left field on a hanging breaking ball.

The IronPigs led 1-0 out of the second. They added a pair of runs in the fifth for a 3-0 lead.

IronPigs’ starter Noah Skirrow kept Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hitters in check through six innings. He allowed just two base runners on a single and a walk.

The RailRiders took advantage of the bullpen in the seventh. After the first three batters reached on a double and two walks, Guzmán launched a floated curveball down the right field line inside the foul pole for just the second RailRiders’ grand slam of the season. It put Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on top 4-3.

Josh Breaux had the team’s other grand slam on July 30 at Rochester.

The RailRiders’ bullpen shut down the Lehigh Valley offense.

Chasen Shreve, Miguel Castro, Zack Britton and Jimmy Cordero combined for four shutout innings with just one infield single allowed.

Shreve (1-0) earned his first RailRiders’ win. Jakob Hernandez (3-1) allowed the slam and took the loss for the IronPigs. Cordero tallied his third save in as many chances.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sends Jhony Brito to the mound in game two of the series on Wednesday night. Action is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. in Allentown.