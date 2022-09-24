🔊 Listen to this

Penn State tight end Brenton Strange (86) celebrates one of his two touchdowns with tackle Olu Fashanu on Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State partisans may have come away with a hollow feeling on Saturday.

Penn State players and coaches felt it, too.

After setting the bar so high with last week’s trouncing of Auburn on the road, the Nittany Lions’ 33-14 win over Central Michigan at Beaver Stadium didn’t exactly have the same flair.

“When you look again at the stat sheet, you feel good about it,” coach James Franklin said. “But it didn’t always feel that way during the game.”

Sean Clifford was more direct.

“I thought it was inconsistent, starting with myself,” said the sixth-year quarterback, who credited the Chippewas for changing some things up after the Lions took a quick 14-0 lead. “But it’s our standard, and we didn’t live up to it the whole way.

“Not terrible. It wasn’t bad. We won the game by a decent amount. But at the same time, it’s our standard and I thought we didn’t meet it today.”

The stat sheet was actually pretty favorable for Clifford, who finished with four total touchdowns without committing a turnover. He completed 65% of his passes (22-for-34) for a modest 217 yards.

But after hitting his first eight passes — two went for touchdowns to Mitchell Tinsley and Brenton Strange — Clifford and the offense fell out of sync in the middle of the game.

The timing with receivers was a bit off. Clifford’s passes were often just off the mark enough for incompletions. A few more catchable balls ended up on the ground after hits by defenders.

On the other side, Central Michigan made multiple highlight-reel catches and converted some key plays on third and fourth down to make it a 14-14 game in the second quarter.

Defense and special teams ultimately won the day for the No. 14 Lions, who are now 4-0 for the third time in the last four seasons. Four takeaways ensured the Chippewas didn’t turn some mild heartburn into a full-blown panic attack. It was the first time in 10 years the Lions forced four turnovers in back-to-back games.

“But we still have a lot to work on,” Franklin said. “There’s a ton of stuff we need to get corrected.”

Though Barney Amor and the punting game were again excellent, Franklin has major concerns about his “inconsistent” kickoffs that are too often falling short of the end zone. And there are plenty of issues on kicks as Jake Pinegar missed a 38-yard field goal and had an extra point blocked.

It was the the second time in three weeks the Lions had protection problems on the interior line of the extra point unit, leading to two missed kicks.

“We ran the same protection the last couple of years, and we’ve had no issues with it,” Franklin said. “We’ve made some personnel changes, which I thought got better, but then today it reared its ugly head again. … Not where we need it to be at all.”

On offense, the Lions weren’t happy with their ability to attack an aggressive Central Michigan scheme that called for frequent Cover 0 looks that got after the quarterback at the expense of having a deep safety.

“We have to be able to hurt people when they line up in that defense,” Franklin said. “Although we were effective, we didn’t hurt people. When people play cover zero, you should be excited on offense and you should create huge, explosive plays. Because if you break one tackle or make one guy miss, there’s no one left.

“We didn’t do that today, and that made it harder than it needed to be in the run game and the pass game.”

One player who was well-suited to counter the Chippewas’ pursuit was Kaytron Allen.

The running back again split carries with fellow true freshman Nick Singleton. And while Singleton wasn’t able to break loose for the big scores he put up the last few weeks, the more patient running style of Allen shined.

Allen finished with 111 yards and a touchdown and showed his vision on that scoring run, one which broke the 14-14 tie with 1:58 left in the first half and put the Lions on top for good.

The rookie started heading toward the right but after just two steps diagnosed a linebacker was following a tight end in coverage, opening up plenty of green to the left side.

One sharp cut later, Allen was able to burst into the end zone untouched for a 14-yard score.

“He has good vision. He has good contact balance. And he has a good understanding of how to set blocks,” Franklin said. “When you’re able to do that, and you have the toughness that he has as well, then he can consistently get eight to 12 yards, which obviously is what we need.”

With all conference games on the schedule the rest of the way, there’s a lot more the Lions will need to challenge for a Big Ten title.

Clifford, though, likes the mindset he sees after an off-kilter performance.

“I’m glad it didn’t feel like (a decisive win),” Clifford said. “Because that means the standard is very high.”